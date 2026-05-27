‘For me this is a calling’: Limpopo doctor uses own money to help poor patients get surgery

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For years, Dr Ephraim Kgoete watched patients sit on hospital waiting lists with little hope of ever getting surgery. Some waited for years in pain. Some eventually gave up. Others died before receiving help.

For years, a Limpopo doctor watched patients sit on hospital waiting lists with little hope of ever getting surgery. Some waited for years in pain. Some eventually gave up. Others died before receiving help.

Through his private practice and non-profit Khayalami organisation, Burgersfort doctor Ephraim Kgoete is helping patients who cannot afford surgery by raising funds and advocating for them to receive medical treatment.

Kgoete previously worked in the public healthcare sector at Van Velden Memorial Hospital in Tzaneen, where he says he witnessed the harsh realities many patients face.

Speaking to Sunday Times, Kgoete said many people were unable to get operations because of limited resources and funding in public hospitals.

“Some patients were prioritised, many others felt forgotten.”

He said the ones who were not considered gave up. “I wanted to fill that gap and restore hope to make sure that people’s lives and health are restored.”

Kgoete obtained a bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery (MBChB) at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University.

Before opening his own practice, he spent five years working in the public healthcare system, treating patients with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and epilepsy.

Though he mainly worked with general medical conditions, Kgoete said his qualifications also allowed him to perform certain surgical procedures.

“In 2021, I opened my own private practice where I now consult patients and help them through the organisation.”

He said patients can register for assistance with superficial skin conditions such as keloids and cysts.

“Before undergoing surgical procedures, we go through a series of consultations to find out their condition and what kind of help they need.

“Patients with severe skin conditions especially minors and elderly people aged 60 and above are transferred to private hospitals for further medical help because their skin is more delicate and requires extra care,” he said.

“I don’t operate on everyone. Patients have to meet certain criteria. If I’m unable to assist the patient, I transfer them to a recommended hospital where I then raise funds through the BackaBuddy online campaign where we take money from there to contribute towards their surgery,” he said.

Kgoete said he also used profits from his kota business that he opened in 2017 before he became an independent practitioner to assist patients who cannot afford treatment.

“If a patient cannot afford surgery, we use money from the kota business to purchase products that are required for the procedure. For private surgeries, we rely on funds raised through BackaBuddy to cover the hospital bills, beds, meals, medication and more.”

It’s really tricky to put a price on someone’s health when you are doing it out of love. — Burgersfort doctor Ephraim Kgoete

Kgoete said a simple minor procedure can cost about R4,000 including consumables for after-treatment care.

“A normal procedure can be around R4,000, but it also depends on the doctor. In this instance what we do is cater for surgery and treatment care including, bandages, ointments and medications,” he said.

He said the highest donation they have received through the BackaBuddy campaign was R30,000, some of which was used to buy a patient aftercare medication.

“It’s really tricky to put a price on someone’s health when you are doing it out of love. The organisation is still growing and finances are enough to help where we can.”

Kgoete said medicine was a calling.

“It hurts to see people suffering under my watch. Doctors are meant to help patients and do no harm. That has always been my motto,” he said.

Despite the pressure faced by public healthcare workers, Kgoete believes many are doing their best under difficult conditions.

“The public healthcare system is struggling. Healthcare workers are overworked and there are staff shortages, but many still try to help where they can,” he said.

Despite the challenges of balancing a private practice with helping patients who cannot afford treatment, Kgoete said he remains committed to restoring hope to people who feel forgotten by the healthcare system.