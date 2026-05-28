Don’t weaponise us as an election tool, foreigners say

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Foreign nationals at a make-shift shelter outside a Durban refugee centre on 27 May 2026. They are living under inhumane conditions without adequate sanitation facilities, with limited access to toilets and washing points, increasing health risks. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

Foreign nationals sleeping on the streets outside a refugee centre in Durban say they are being “weaponised as a political issue” ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

The displaced families who have been living under difficult conditions for nearly a week say that anti-foreigner sentiment, intimidation and threats that have intensified across the city and country, are part of a political campaign to garner votes.

They say this has left them homeless, traumatised and uncertain about their safety.

Thousands of anti-immigrant protesters ― from amabutho representing the Zulu royal regiments to members of anti-immigrant body March and March, Operation Dudula and the Amabhinca Nation ― have conducted protests and “clean-up” campaigns mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Organisers this week warned their focus would move to the Western Cape and Limpopo ahead of a national shutdown planned for June 30, the deadline by which they are demanding all illegal immigrants leave South Africa.

The anti-immigrant organisations say they were forced to take civil action after government failure to police foreign nationals living and working in South Africa.

The criticism in turn prompted local and provincial governments in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to increase crackdowns on undocumented immigrants in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, the Durban Metro Police Service, eThekwini municipal business support, the department of home affairs and various government institutions arrested 23 undocumented foreign nationals and closed five non-compliant retail outlets in the inner city along Dr Pixley KaSeme and Anton Lembede streets.

The municipality said these campaigns form part of ongoing efforts to “strengthen compliance with immigration legislation, enhance public safety and restore order within key business and trading areas”.

The anti-immigrant protests have strained relations between South Africa and Ghana after the West African nation escalated concerns about xenophobia and attacks on foreigners to the AU.

The diplomatic dispute follows mounting concerns in parts of the continent about videos and campaigns linked to anti-migrant groups in South Africa.

On Wednesday, a flight carrying 300 Ghanaians nationals who voluntarily left South Africa departed from OR Tambo International Airport.

The Ghanaian government and South African authorities facilitated the repatriation process amid anticipated countrywide demonstrations planned for June 30.

Raphael Bahebwa, leader of the Congolese Solidarity Campaign (SUPPLIED)

Speaking on behalf of displaced foreign nationals, Raphael Bahebwa, a bishop and the leader of the Congolese Solidarity Campaign, said many had now spent six days sleeping outdoors after being moved from Durban Central police station to the Diakonia Centre and later to the refugee centre in Che Guevara Road in Glenwood for verification processes.

According to Home Affairs, about 457 foreign nationals were verified last week after being relocated from Diakonia.

Only two individuals were found to be without valid documentation and detained, while five others had expired permits but in the process of being renewed.

Foreign nationals at a makeshift shelter outside a Durban refugee centre on May 27 2026. They are living under inhumane conditions without adequate access to toilets and washing facilities. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (Sandile Ndlovu)

Bahebwa came to South Africa 25 years ago to escape ongoing conflict and human rights abuses in the DRC.

He said despite engagements with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), government departments and security officials, no permanent alternative accommodation or protection has been provided.

“We are still here because there is no alternative,” he said. “People are traumatised. We cannot go back because we are not safe.

Speaking outside a Durban refugee centre, Bishop Rafael Bahebwa says displaced foreign nationals have spent six days in makeshift conditions without alternatives, facing food shortages, poor sanitation and safety concerns. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/z8uU2OU0hr — Sandile Ndlovu (@sandysndlovu) May 27, 2026

“We are being weaponised as a political issue to get votes for parties ahead of the elections here. These attacks against foreigners happen every time there are elections or some major political incident,” he said.

“Before elections, attacks come up and our people die. We believe we have lost close to 200 lives over the years because of this political campaign where foreigners become targets.”

In 2008, 62 people, including 21 South Africans, 11 Mozambicans, five Zimbabweans and three Somalis, were killed. In 2015 at least seven people died and thousands were displaced during xenophobic harassment and violence against refugees, asylum seekers and both documented and undocumented migrants.

Foreign nationals at a makeshift shelter outside a Durban refugee centre on May 27 2026. They are living under inhumane conditions without adequate sanitation facilities, with limited access to toilets and washing points, putting their health at increased risk. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (Sandile Ndlovu)

Community leaders say many of those displaced previously rented homes and operated businesses alongside South Africans before tensions escalated. Some allege they were instructed to leave their homes and businesses amid rising hostility.

Conditions at the makeshift shelter remain dire, with families sleeping in open spaces with limited access to food, sanitation and toilet facilities.

Bahebwa said aid organisations, including Gift of the Givers and local churches, have occasionally provided assistance, but supplies are insufficient.

“Sometimes men sleep hungry so children and women can eat first,” he said. “We are expecting people to become sick because there is no proper sanitation.”

Women and children are among those affected, with some children reportedly no longer attending school due to safety concerns. Parents fear they could become targets of violence.

Community members also say many families lost their livelihoods after attacks on barbershops in areas throughout Durban.

Bahebwa also criticised what he described as a lack of engagement by authorities regarding the rights and legal status of documented foreign nationals.

While acknowledging the presence of police at the site, he said law enforcement has not acted decisively against groups accused of intimidation and violence.

Community leaders expressed concern over alleged threats of future attacks circulating among displaced residents, saying fear is preventing many from returning home.

“We are peaceful people,” Bahebwa said. “We cannot defend ourselves. We just want safety and proper alternatives.”

Attempts to engage community activists accused of fuelling anti-foreigner sentiment have reportedly failed, with mediation efforts allegedly rejected.

Bahebwa warned that misinformation and political rhetoric promising jobs and business opportunities in exchange for removing foreigners are worsening tensions.

Despite the hardship, he said many migrants contribute to the local economy through small businesses, informal trade and services such as barbering.

“We know there are good people in South Africa,” he said. “But criminals who attack people must be stopped.”

Community members have called on the South African government to uphold international refugee and human rights obligations while providing security and humanitarian assistance to displaced families.

Addressing concerns over a reported deadline of June 30 and fears of further attacks, Bahebwa said many remain too afraid to return without guarantees of safety.

“We are here until June 30,” he said. “Police are here, maybe they will defend us. We can’t defend ourselves.”

He added that foreign nationals remain fearful as groups accused of targeting migrants are still active, while they claim no arrests have been made despite repeated incidents and threats.

Bahebwa reiterated calls for authorities to provide safety, shelter and humanitarian aid.

On Monday talks between ministers in the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster to address rising protests over illegal immigration failed after anti-immigrant body March and March left.

The meeting focused on growing demonstrations against immigration and undocumented foreign nationals across the country.

March and March member Sanele Dube said the group was concerned by remarks made by defence minister Angie Motshekga about the planned shutdown.

“We are concerned by the minister of defence’s remarks that the June 30 date we have given for illegal foreign nationals to vacate the country is being treated as just another shutdown,” Dube said.

The group said they were concerned the government was planning for the army to monitor the June 30 shutdown when it had failed to prevent immigrants from entering the country and “easily accessing” the health, education and economic sectors.

“South Africans are saying they have had enough of illegal foreign nationals and want them removed from the country.”

Dube rejected claims that its campaign was xenophobic or ethnically driven.