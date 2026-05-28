UCT secures SAHPRA licence to produce locally made devices

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UCT’s Biomedical Engineering Research Centre has received a SAHPRA licence, paving the way for locally made medical devices. File photo.

Medical devices designed at the University of Cape Town could soon be used in South African public hospitals after the university’s Biomedical Engineering Research Centre (BMERC) secured a key manufacturing licence from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

The licence allows the research centre to manufacture, distribute and wholesale medical devices for which it holds registration certificates, opening the door for locally developed healthcare technologies to move from university laboratories into clinical use.

Director of UCT’s BMERC Prof Sudesh Sivarasu said the milestone was significant for African healthcare innovation.

“In practical terms, it means the devices we design and develop here, for African patients in an African context, can now be produced and brought to market with the full weight of regulatory recognition behind them,” he said.

Sivarasu said South Africa remained heavily dependent on imported medical devices, leaving the healthcare system vulnerable to supply chain disruptions and technologies not designed for local conditions.

“South Africa imports the overwhelming majority of its medical devices, which leaves our healthcare system exposed to supply chain shocks and forces our clinicians to work with technologies that were designed, almost without exception, for high-income settings.”

He said BMERC and UCT MedTech had spent more than a decade building what he described as “one of the most productive academic medical device pipelines on the continent”.

“At UCT MedTech and BMERC, we have spent more than a decade building one of the most productive academic medical device pipelines on the continent — 23 patent families, five spinout companies and more than 100,000 devices distributed globally," said Sivarasu.

However, he said many promising innovations faced delays because the university did not previously have a certified manufacturing system that allowed devices to be produced for clinical use in South Africa.

According to the university, the licence now allows BMERC to formally produce innovative devices tailored for African healthcare settings while strengthening quality assurance and local manufacturing capacity.

Sivarasu said the licence also addressed patient safety concerns.

“In the medical device sector, quality is synonymous with patient safety; without the ability to demonstrate that our devices were manufactured under a rigorous, audited quality management system, we could not ethically or legally deploy them with patients. This licence is our solution to that barrier.”

The facility will also help train biomedical engineers in a real-world, regulated environment and reduce reliance on imported technologies.

Sivarasu said the achievement was built through years of collaboration between researchers, students, staff and institutions in South Africa and abroad.

He said the next step would be turning prototypes into clinically approved products for use in South African hospitals.

“The immediate next step is to convert our pipeline of late-stage prototypes into clinically validated, locally manufactured products. With the SAHPRA licence in hand, we can move flagship devices from ‘bench-top’ to ‘bedside’ under our own quality system,” he said.

“Our goal is that, within the next 18 to 24 months, devices manufactured at UCT’s medical school are in routine clinical use in South African public hospitals.”

He added that the initiative aligned with the university’s mission to develop innovative medical technologies while improving healthcare access and patient care in underserved communities.