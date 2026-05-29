WATCH | The adventures of Porky the vagrant elephant seal

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Porky, the vagrant southern elephant seal, being released on a beach in the Eastern Cape this week.

A wandering young southern elephant seal nicknamed “Porky”, who is likely to have travelled thousands of kilometres from the sub-antarctic region near Marion Island to a beach in Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast last week, has been released back into the ocean.

The South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) said the seal was taken to Gqeberha with the assistance of Bayworld Museum and Oceanarium.

While the seal who turned up on the south coast on May 21 was “in excellent body condition” ― hence “Porky” ― showed no signs of injury or disease, he needed time to rest before his next marine adventure.

“Unfortunately, repeated disturbance by beachgoers meant he was unable to settle peacefully, returning to the water several times before hauling out again. To ensure his safety and wellbeing, the KZN Marine Stranding Network and authorities requested that Saambr temporarily move him to the uShaka Sea World rehabilitation facility, where he could rest quietly while arrangements for his release are finalised,” said Saambr.

There he received his routine rabies vaccination as part of a broader biosecurity programme for “vagrant” seals with plans to release him back into the ocean with the assistance of seal expert Dr Greg Hofmeyr.

South Africa recorded the world’s first known rabies outbreak in a marine mammal population, affecting Cape fur seals along parts of the coastline two years ago.

Saambr said experience has shown that releases in the Eastern Cape often give these young travellers the best chance of finding their way home.

“Interestingly, sightings of elephant seals along South Africa’s coastline, particularly in the Western Cape, have become more common in recent years. These ocean wanderers occasionally haul out on beaches simply to rest, moult or recover before continuing their remarkable journeys across the Southern Ocean.

“We would like to gently remind everyone that wild animals on our beaches need space and quiet. While it is incredibly exciting to see these visitors up close, approaching them, crowding them, or trying to interact with them can cause stress and place both people and animals at risk. The best thing we can do is admire them from a distance and contact the Stranding Network or NSRI if assistance may be needed.”

Before his release, Hofmeyr fitted Porky with flipper tags to ensure he could be identified again near Marion Island or if he turned up along the coastline.

“The moment his crate was opened, he confidently headed straight for the ocean as if he knew exactly where he was going,” said the marine body.

Saambr said vaccinating wandering seals like Porky helps reduce the risk should they come into contact with infected animals during their travels.

It also highlights why stranded or resting marine wildlife should always be given space and handled only by trained authorities and stranding networks.

Scientists believe the rabies may originally have crossed from black-backed jackals to seals, and it is now known to spread between seals in colonies.

Cape Town-based US actress Loulou Taylor, who was attacked at Clifton, is one of more than 71 people who have been bitten or scratched by Cape fur seals since 2021.

The endemic has resulted in the closure of a number of seal-diving operations due to concern for the staff and customers after repeated seal attacks.

In the Eastern Cape, the third confirmed incidence of a rabid seal was reported in February from Cannon Rocks.

Meanwhile, a Cape clawless otter is being treated at a Gqeberha vet after she was found lying in the vegetation next to the coastal walkway in Summerstrand, near the Something Good restaurant.

Wildlife rescue specialist Arnold Slabbert said on Tuesday the otter, a mature female, might have received a blow to the head from an angler if she had been stealing fish.

Hofmeyr said on Tuesday early indications were that the otter did not have rabies.

Anyone who comes across a seal or any other stranded marine animal should call the Bayworld-based stranding network on 071-724-2122.