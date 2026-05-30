Battle brewing over Loftus suites

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The dispute centres on steep hospitality costs linked to the Springboks’ clash against Scotland and the highly anticipated Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry showdown against New Zealand, with suite owners warning they could pursue arbitration or court action if negotiations fail.

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Luxury suite holders at Loftus Versfeld are threatening legal action over what they describe as an “unaffordable and exclusive pricing structure” imposed ahead of coming Springbok and All Blacks fixtures, accusing rugby authorities of sidelining long-standing leaseholders in pursuit of commercial gain.

The growing dispute centres on the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry (RGR) clash between the Vodacom Bulls and New Zealand on August 15, as well as the Springboks’ Nations Cup Test against Scotland on July 11.

In a series of letters exchanged between suite owners, the Blue Bulls Company (BBCo), and legal representatives, suite holders argue that they are effectively being forced either to pay steep hospitality fees to access their own suites or vacate them entirely for resale to third parties.

The tensions appear to stem from a broader change in how international rugby matches are managed at South African stadiums.

In a May 2025 communication to suite owners, BBCo chief executive Edgar Rathbone informed leaseholders that all international matches hosted at Loftus would now fall under the control of the South African Rugby Union (Saru), rather than the Blue Bulls Company.

Rathbone acknowledged the change would disappoint long-standing suite owners who had historically enjoyed access to international matches from their private suites without paying additional ticket fees. However, he said Saru’s new model required suite owners to purchase tickets directly from the governing body for international fixtures.

At the time, BBCo said it had negotiated a more favourable arrangement after hospitality packages were initially proposed at R6,000 a seat, excluding VAT. Under the revised structure, suite-specific tickets for the 2025 test against Italy were reduced to R1,740 a seat excluding VAT.

But suite owners claim the pricing concerns have now escalated dramatically ahead of the 2026 fixtures.

In correspondence addressed to BBCo on May 22, Loftus suite owners said they had repeatedly raised concerns during meetings held on March 18 and May 12 this year regarding what they called Saru’s “unaffordable and exclusive pricing structure”.

According to the letter, suite owners proposed a ticket price range of between R2,500 and R3,000 for the Scotland test after BBCo requested input on what would constitute a reasonable price. However, they claim they were later informed that tickets for the Scotland match would instead cost R4,296 excluding VAT.

The owners argue that the pricing model ignores their existing lease agreements and long-standing contractual relationship with the stadium operators.

“We unequivocally inform you such a model by Saru is simply unaffordable to Loftus suite owners,” the group wrote.

They further accused rugby authorities of presenting them with “unreasonable and prejudicial” ultimatums rather than engaging in meaningful consultation.

According to their letter: “It is our considered view that we will not allow you ... to utilise our suites for your own commercial purposes without considering a fair and reasonable compensation.”

The dispute appears to mirror broader tensions emerging among suite holders at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

In an April 9 letter sent by law firm ENSafrica on behalf of several FNB suite holders, attorneys accused stadium operators and commercial partners of imposing exorbitant ticket prices and threatening leaseholders with exclusion from their suites.

According to the ENSafrica correspondence, some suite holders at FNB Stadium were allegedly told they would need to pay R11,000 a ticket to access their suites for the Springboks versus New Zealand fixture.

A suite owner, who spoke to the Sunday Times on condition of anonymity, said the pricing structure for the coming matches was making rugby increasingly inaccessible to ordinary supporters.

“The problem is not just with the suite owners. Even general sale tickets start from around R2,000. What this is really saying is that Springbok matches are becoming reserved for the exclusive few,” the suite owner said.

The dispute appears to be edging closer to formal legal proceedings. Loftus suite owners warned that if the matter was not resolved through “meaningful negotiations” by May 29, they would declare a formal dispute and pursue arbitration or court action.

Saru spokesperson Andy Colquhoun defended the pricing structure, arguing that ticket prices needed to be viewed within the broader economics of professional rugby rather than in isolation.

“The wider context of the economics of rugby needs to be taken into account,” he said.

“With 20-million people in surveys saying they support the Boks and only 300,000 tickets available for matches, demand far exceeds supply, which is a function in price-setting in every industry. Professional sport is a business and has to be run according to business principles.”