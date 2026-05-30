Half-naked husband sparks West Rand billboard vengeance

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The sticker that caused all the trouble as Krugersdorp couple embark on a prank war.

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Some couples splash out on roses, fancy dinners and expensive chocolates. But for Gauteng couple Chandré and Raeno Scholtz, romance is psychological warfare.

Their love language is a long-running prank war that has escalated to mock advertising billboards set to appear across Krugersdorp.

The campaign began a year ago when Raeno decided to celebrate his wife’s birthday, which coincides with Valentine’s Day, by sticking a picture of her face onto a bottle of dishwashing liquid and proudly displaying it on the kitchen sink with an “Employee of the Month” accolade.

Their children, Logan, 12, and Amber, 11, thought this was peak parenting and eagerly joined the chaos. When Raeno indulged in Saturday afternoon naps, the pair launched covert attacks ranging from drawing on his face with Koki pens to dropping chillies and lemon juice into his mouth while he slept.

Then two weeks ago, Raeno stepped things up to startling new levels.

While Chandre was off work with tonsillitis, he offered to take her Mini Cooper in to have the racing stripes on the bonnet fixed up.

“I don’t know anything about cars, and I had lost my voice, so I was happy to have him sort that out for me,” she said.

What returned home later that afternoon was not just a touched-up Mini. Plastered across the side of the car was a giant sticker of Raeno himself, reclining dramatically in a pair of black undies with the declaration underneath, “I really love my husband”.

Chandre retaliated the modern way and went about public shaming, taking to local community social media groups with a mock community warning notice about her husband’s behaviour.

The community warning notice posted on suburban social media platforms by Chandre Scholtz after her husband had a semi-naked picture of himself stuck on the side of her car. (Supplied)

“Local husband last seen in the Krugersdorp/Roodepoort area applying a half naked sticker of himself to his wife’s Mini Cooper,” she wrote, accusing him of “looking for attention”, “emotionally damaging vehicles” and “acting like he won the prank war”.

“I’m not sure if he needs therapy, supervision, a support group or his sticker privileges revoked,” she stated.

Her description of Raeno was equally savage: mentally aged 12, hair “questionable decisions”, height “ego dependant” and body type “average, but he thinks he’s a model”.

Unfortunately for Chandre, the giant husband decal cannot be removed for at least three weeks without risking damage to the paintwork.

So, with another week to go, she has embarked on a billboard campaign.

This week, she designed a series of oversized mock advertisements punting “Sticker Guy Merch: 100% husband, 0% shame”, featuring fake mugs, hoodies, bags, caps, keyrings and stickers all sporting the now infamous Raeno-in-his-undies photograph.

She has already had the designs printed onto poster boards and planned to mount them onto lamp posts across Krugersdorp while Raeno is off playing golf this morning.

“He doesn’t know anything about what’s coming,” she told the Sunday Times this week.

“I checked with my local councillor and was told that the worst that can happen to me is that the boards will be taken down and confiscated. I can’t be fined because it’s not real advertising, so we’re going to go for it.”