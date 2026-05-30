Taxman, creditors gun for Elton Jantjies

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Sars has former Springbok Elton Jantjies in its sights.

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Former Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies is in the sights of the taxman, with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) having issued a letter of final demand for more than R300,000 it claims he owes, dating back to 2022.

Adding to his woes, separate court proceedings reveal that creditors have moved to attach movable assets at his Bryanston property over another unpaid debt.

The final demand from Sars was issued on May 18 and warns that failure to settle the debt within 10 business days could trigger aggressive recovery steps, including civil judgment and the attachment and sale of assets.

In the notice, Sars says the debt stems from “a tax claim received from the competent authority of Japan” and relates to the “2022 tax period”.

Jantjies played for Japanese rugby club NTT Shining Arcs between 2014 and 2018.

Sars spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko declined to comment, saying the institution was not allowed to divulge taxpayer information.

Jantjies did not respond to multiple attempts to contact him.

In a separate matter involving sports agent James Adams and In Touch Sports, the Johannesburg high court has issued a warrant of execution authorising the sheriff to attach movable goods from Jantjies’ Bryanston house in a bid to recover “R392,250 together with interest thereon at the rate of 9.75% per annum”.

The warrant directs the sheriff to sell the assets by public auction.

The execution proceedings followed litigation over unpaid agent commissions and fees allegedly owed by Jantjies.

According to the combined summons, Adams and In Touch Sports allege that Jantjies concluded player management agreements with the agency in 2016 and 2018, in terms of which the company would “represent Jantjies in negotiating, securing and concluding professional rugby contracts and commercial opportunities”.

The agency claimed it had “successfully negotiated and concluded professional rugby contracts” for Jantjies with NTT Shining Arcs and also secured “commercial opportunities, endorsements and public appearances” on his behalf.

During Jantjies’ four years with the club, he spent South Africa’s off-season playing in Japan, while returning to the Lions for the Super Rugby seasons.

According to the summons, the parties later entered into a written acknowledgement of debt after Jantjies allegedly fell behind on commission payments owed to the agency.

The papers say Jantjies “acknowledged that he was indebted to the plaintiff in the amount of R692,250”.

The summons further states that Jantjies undertook to settle the amount through “an initial payment in the amount of R92,250” followed by “10 monthly instalments of R60,000 each commencing on 1 March 2021”.

Jantjies did not make the required payments, the agency said.

According to the court papers, despite demand, Jantjies made a payment of “R300,000 during October 2022”, leaving “the sum of R392,250 outstanding”.

An affidavit filed in support of a default judgment application said Jantjies had been personally served with summons papers but failed to oppose the matter.

Jantjies was once regarded as one of South African rugby’s brightest talents but his career was overshadowed by controversy, disciplinary troubles and off-field disputes.

In 2022, he made headlines after reports emerged of an alleged affair with Springbok dietician Zeenat Simjee during the national team’s tour to Argentina. The allegations sparked widespread public scrutiny and reportedly caused tension within the Springbok camp, eventually leading to Jantjies being sent home.

Months later, he again found himself embroiled in controversy after allegedly causing a disturbance aboard an Emirates flight travelling from Dubai to Johannesburg. Reports alleged that Jantjies harassed a female cabin crew member during the flight before he was arrested on arrival at OR Tambo International Airport.

His career suffered another devastating blow in 2024 when he received a four-year ban after testing positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol. The sanction effectively derailed hopes of reviving his professional rugby career at elite level.