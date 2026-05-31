The blesser behind Imogen’s R3.35m UK jaunt

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Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi takes the stand to testify during the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Picture:

Politically connected and influential powerbroker Ze Nxumalo is at the centre of disgraced former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi’s R3.35m private jet trip to London in 2022.

The Sunday Times followed the money and can reveal:

while ZIG Revenue Management, owned by Nxumalo, paid Onyx Aviation, a Lanseria Airport-based charter company, for the charter, the ultimate source of the funds traces back to XET Solutions;

Onyx Aviation billed ZIG Revenue Management R3.35m for the flight;

bank statements reveal that on July 19 2022, XET Solutions deposited R5.75m into Zig Revenue Management’s account, using the reference “XET Solutions”. Four days later, Nxumalo’s company transferred R1.5m to Onyx Aviation with the reference “London trip”;

On July 26, Nxumalo transferred a further R1.5m to Onyx. He paid the remaining R350,000 to charter the Dassault Falcon 900EX on August 1 2022; and

The invoice shows the four (Mashazi, her husband and another couple) flew from Lanseria Airport to Farnborough Airport outside London, via Accra in Ghana, on July 28 2022 and returned three days later.

Read the full story here.