Ze Nxumalo reveals who he actually chartered the flight for

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Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi takes the stand to testify during the Madlanga commission of inquiry. File photo:

Politically connected businessman Ze Nxumalo admitted he chartered a flight from Onyx Avi­ation for R3.35m that was ultimately used by former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi, her husband and two friends. However, he said the flight was for a busi­ness­man called Ntokozo Xaba.

Accord­ing to com­pany regis­tra­tion records, Xaba became a dir­ector of XET Solu­tions in Janu­ary 2026 before step­ping down last month. It is not imme­di­ately clear what his asso­ci­ation with the com­pany was in July 2022.

“I was asked by Ntokozo Xaba to assist in get­ting a bet­ter quote for a Lon­don flight. I man­aged to get a quote — from my ser­vice pro­vider and a com­pany I work with and act as a broker for, Onyx Avi­ation — for R3.9m and even­tu­ally R3.35m for the Fal­con EX,” Nxu­malo said in a writ­ten response to the Sunday Times’ ques­tions.

“In the end, my com­pany charged XET R5.75m, VAT inclus­ive, for the flight, which he paid, and my com­pany paid the R3.35m to Onyx.”

Nxu­malo said he later found out that Mashazi and her hus­band had trav­elled to Lon­don on the jet he had chartered for Xaba.

“I can­not remem­ber exactly when I learnt that Xaba was not going on the flight any­more, but it was def­in­itely after I was paid and after I had paid Onyx.”

Nxu­malo said he paid Onyx Avi­ation R3.35m and pock­eted the rest as com­mis­sion.

“After­wards, I intro­duced Xaba to my ser­vice pro­vider [Onyx Aviation], and he used them often dir­ectly,” he said.

Xaba did not respond to ques­tions sent on Fri­day night. Neither did Mashazi.

Read the full story here.