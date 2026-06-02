West Coast fishers warn seismic surveys threaten livelihoods and food security

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A group of small scale fisheries joined by civil organisations gathered outside the Western Cape high court on the first day of seismic survey hearings.

“The ocean is our supermarket, our workplace and our pension.”

Those words rang out outside the Western Cape high court on Monday as small-scale fishers, civil society organisations and West Coast community members gathered to protest against proposed seismic surveys off South Africa’s Western and Northern Cape coastlines.

The demonstration coincided with a two-day court hearing challenging the decision to grant TGS Geophysical Company environmental authorisation to conduct seismic surveys in waters that many coastal communities depend on for food, income and survival.

For fishers from towns such as Port Nolloth, the case is about far more than environmental concerns. It is about protecting livelihoods, preserving traditional fishing grounds and safeguarding a way of life that has sustained generations.

“Our families eat fish regularly, sometimes four to five times a week. When the catch is good, we survive. When it is not, people go to bed hungry,” said Walter Steenkamp, chairperson of Aukotowa Fisheries.

“The ocean is our source of food, income and security. It is our supermarket, our workplace and our pension.”

According to a University of Cape Town study, South Africa’s small-scale fisheries support the livelihoods of more than 28,000 fishers across 147 coastal communities.

Opponents of the project say seismic surveys involve vessels using powerful air guns to send repeated sound blasts through the ocean in search of potential oil and gas deposits beneath the seabed.

Environmental groups and fishing communities argue that the activity could disrupt marine ecosystems, affect fish stocks and threaten the livelihoods of communities that rely on the ocean.

Speaking on behalf of affected fishers, Steenkamp said the demonstration was aimed at ensuring that the voices of coastal communities were heard.

“We stand together because the ocean is our life. We are asking that companies and the government listen before making decisions that could destroy our livelihoods,” he said.

Small-scale fisheries joined by civil organisations attended the first hearing of seismic survey at the Western Cape high court. (Natural Justice)

Steenkamp outlined three key concerns facing fishing communities.

The first relates to fish stocks. He said species such as snoek, yellowtail and hake could become disoriented, stop feeding or suffer mortality as a result of intense underwater noise.

“This threatens not only our current income but also the sustainability of future fish populations,” he said.

The second concern involves marine mammals.

“Whales, dolphins and seals rely on sound to communicate, navigate and find food. The intense noise can damage their hearing, disrupt their behaviour and even lead to strandings.”

Our greatest fear is that the damage could be irreversible. If fish populations decline and breeding grounds are destroyed, it could take decades to recover, if they recover at all. — Walter Steenkamp, chair of Aukotowa Fisheries

The third concern centres on fish eggs and larvae, which are particularly vulnerable during the early stages of development.

“Seismic blasts can destroy these eggs and larvae, putting the next generation of marine life at risk,” he said.

Steenkamp said communities such as Port Nolloth were deeply dependent on healthy ocean ecosystems and feared the long-term consequences of environmental damage.

“Our greatest fear is that the damage could be irreversible. If fish populations decline and breeding grounds are destroyed, it could take decades to recover, if they recover at all. We are already seeing the impacts of changing ocean conditions. If we do not act now, future generations may be left without this resource.”

For many coastal residents, he said, the issue extends beyond economics.

“The ocean is everything to us. It is our heritage, our identity and our livelihood. It connects us to our ancestors and sustains our children. Without the ocean, we lose not just a resource, but an entire way of life.”

Melissa Groenink-Groves of Natural Justice said the case extends beyond the question of oil and gas exploration.

“This case is about communities standing together and resisting a future that threatens their livelihoods, our collective climate and future generations,” she said.

“The matter before the court challenges the department of mineral and petroleum resources’ decision to grant environmental authorisation to TGS. Important information, including the economic impacts and risks associated with seismic surveys, should have formed part of the assessment. The project could have significant consequences for marine species and broader ecosystem health.”

Steenkamp said coastal communities were simply asking for the ocean to be protected.

“We are not asking for much, only that the ocean be protected and kept alive for us and for the generations to come,” he said.

The hearings will continue on Tuesday.