Cape Town survivors highlight the power of early detection as the cancer burden grows

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It was 14 years ago when Desiree Herbert was diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer, but an early detection helped saved her life.

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When 61-year-old Desiree Herbert was diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer, her world was turned upside down.

Faced with uncertainty and fear, the Cape Town woman questioned whether she would survive. Last week, as South Africa marked National Cancer Survivors Day, Herbert shared her story to encourage others to seek medical help early when something does not feel right.

“I noticed persistent changes in my health and decided to seek medical care. After I was diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer at Tygerberg Hospital, I asked myself, ‘Lord, will I make it?’” she recalled.

Following a series of diagnostic tests, Herbert underwent six weeks of chemotherapy and radiotherapy at Tygerberg Hospital.

The treatment was physically and emotionally demanding, but she remained committed to her care plan and attended all her follow-up appointments.

“I followed the doctors’ advice and ate healthy food to strengthen my immune system. It also helped that I had strong support from my family,” she said.

Seven months after completing treatment, Herbert received the news she had been hoping for.

“The doctor told me to go and enjoy my life.”

Inspired by her own journey, she established a community-based cancer support group to help patients undergoing treatment navigate the challenges of living with cancer.

“I always tell people not to wait when they feel something is not right in their bodies. They should seek medical care immediately because early detection can save lives,” she said.

Herbert is one of thousands of South Africans who have survived cancer and are using their experiences to raise awareness about the importance of early diagnosis.

For 64-year-old Juniad Malgas, a routine medical consultation proved life-saving.

While receiving treatment at Groote Schuur Hospital, Malgas raised concerns about changes in his urinary health during a consultation. Further investigations revealed that he had prostate cancer.

Because the cancer was detected early, he was able to begin treatment while the disease was still at a stage where outcomes were more favourable.

“Many men are afraid to go to healthcare facilities, but seeking help early improves your chances of survival,” he said.

Malgas continues to attend regular follow-up appointments and encourages other men not to delay seeking medical advice.

Their stories come as cancer continues to place a growing burden on South Africa’s healthcare system.

According to the 2024 South African National Cancer Registry Report, more than 90,000 new cancer cases and approximately 65,000 cancer-related deaths are recorded annually, making cancer the country’s second-leading cause of death.

The most common cancers diagnosed in South Africa are breast, prostate and cervical cancer.

Chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on health, Faith Muthambi, said the figures highlight the urgent need to strengthen cancer prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment services.

“These statistics underscore the growing burden of cancer and the increasing pressure on the health system to improve prevention, early detection, diagnosis and treatment,” she said.

Muthambi also highlighted the significant financial burden associated with cancer treatment.

According to the committee, the cost of treating cancer patients in the public health sector ranges from R40,000 to R100,000 per patient annually, depending on the type and stage of the disease. In the private sector, advanced treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy can exceed R500,000.

“While many South Africans depend on medical aid schemes, coverage is often insufficient, leaving patients and their families with significant out-of-pocket expenses,” Muthambi said.

Dr Santhuri Viranna, a clinical oncologist at Groote Schuur Hospital, said one of the greatest challenges in treating prostate cancer is that it often develops silently.

“Prostate cancer frequently causes no symptoms in its early stages, which contributes to delayed diagnosis,” she said.

Cancer does not only affect the patient. It has a profound impact on families and communities. The journey to recovery is often long and difficult, which is why early detection, timely diagnosis and access to effective treatment remain critical. — Faith Muthambi, chair of parliament’s portfolio committee on health

Viranna urged men over the age of 50, particularly those with a family history of prostate cancer, to speak to healthcare providers about screening, including prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing.

“When prostate cancer is detected early, treatment outcomes are highly favourable, and lives can be saved,” she said.

Health experts urge people to seek medical attention if they experience persistent or unexplained symptoms, including:

Unexplained weight loss;

Persistent fatigue or weakness;

Unusual lumps or swelling;

Ongoing or unexplained pain;

Changes in bowel or bladder habits;

Blood in urine or stool;

A persistent cough or hoarseness;

Unusual bleeding;

Changes in moles or skin lesions; and

Any symptom that does not improve or causes concern.

Viranna stressed that while these symptoms do not necessarily indicate cancer, they should never be ignored.

“Early clinical assessment can ensure timely diagnosis, referral and treatment where necessary,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Henriette Burger, head of Radiation Oncology at Tygerberg Hospital, said advances in cancer treatment continue to improve outcomes, even for some patients diagnosed at more advanced stages.

“Although it is always preferable to diagnose cancer as early as possible, modern radiotherapy technology enables successful treatment outcomes even in some advanced cases,” she said.

Burger emphasised the importance of completing treatment and attending follow-up appointments, particularly during the first two years after treatment when the risk of recurrence is highest.

She also highlighted the importance of cervical cancer prevention through HPV vaccination and regular screening programmes.

“HPV infection can be prevented through immunisation, which is most effective before exposure to the virus,” she said.

Muthambi said cancer affects far more than the individual diagnosed.

“Cancer does not only affect the patient. It has a profound impact on families and communities. The journey to recovery is often long and difficult, which is why early detection, timely diagnosis and access to effective treatment remain critical,” she said.

The committee said cancer prevention, public education and regular screening must remain national priorities.

“We remain committed to strengthening the healthcare system to ensure that all patients, regardless of socio-economic status, have access to quality care, psychosocial support and reliable information on treatment options,” Muthambi said.