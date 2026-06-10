Call for proposals: external auditor of the Law Society of South Africa

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A sole firm will be appointed as the LSSA’s external auditor.

The Law Society of South Africa (LSSA) is the voluntary association of the attorneys’ profession in South Africa.

It invites proposals for appointment as its external auditor.

All firms are to tender independently (sole appointment).

Proposals must be concise (non-voluminous and non-glossy) and include the following:

The estimated cost based on approximate hours, detailed per employee and inclusive of partner(s)’ charges (split in terms of EE classification).

BBBEE rating.

A brief history of the firm including, but not limited to, technical expertise and relevant industry experience.

A clear motivation of why the firm should be awarded the audit.

Any added value the firm would bring to the Law Society if appointed.

Audit approach (methodology).

Any other pertinent information deemed necessary.

Proposals, addressed to accountant Sharon Sun, must be submitted via email: Accounts@LSSA.org.za

Closing date: June 26 2026

The LSSA is located at 304 Brooks Street, Menlo Park, Pretoria. Switchboard: 012 366 8800.

This article was sponsored by the LSSA.