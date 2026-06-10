Major joint operation removes 10 illegal transformers in Kya Sands

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Six of the 10 illegally installed transformers in Kya Sands, Randburg, have been dismantled after an operation targeting electricity theft.

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A major joint operation by City Power and Eskom in Kya Sands, Randburg, resulted in the destruction of four illegal transformers and the removal of six others used for electricity theft.

The operation was conducted on Tuesday with support from the police and the JMPD.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said four illegal transformers were seized at the Msawawa informal settlement, while another four had to be destroyed on-site because they could not be safely removed.

“Two additional transformers were dismantled at the Kya Sands informal settlement,” said Mangena.

Numerous electrical cables and aluminium conductors used to connect the illegal infrastructure to the city’s electricity network were confiscated during the operation.

One suspect was arrested after being found in possession of a transformer that had been used to unlawfully connect to City Power’s network and is facing charges related to tampering with essential infrastructure, with more charges expected as investigations continue.

A suspect is arrested in Kya Sands after being found with a transformer used to illegally connect to City Power’s network. (city power)

Mangena said the operation highlighted the threat posed by organised criminal syndicates involved in electricity theft.

“The utility notes that 13 illegal transformers were removed from the same communities about a year ago, but criminals have since re-established unlawful connections,” adds Mangena.

The utility mentioned that beyond the financial loss, illegal electricity connections placed immense pressure on the power grid, increasing the risk of outages and damage to critical infrastructure.

The utility also warned residents living near the illegal transformers that the danger included electrocution, fires and explosions.

City Power acting CEO Charles Tlouane said the operation sent a clear message that the utility would not allow criminal syndicates to undermine critical infrastructure and endanger communities.

“What we uncovered in Kya Sands is not merely electricity theft; it is organised criminal activity that places lives at risk and threatens the stability of the electricity network.

“We cannot allow criminal syndicates to profit from infrastructure abuse while exposing communities to the constant threat of electrocution, devastating fires and prolonged power outages,” said Tlouane.

City Power said it would continue conducting intelligence-driven operations to remove illegal infrastructure and prosecute those responsible.

Residents have been urged to report illegal electricity connections and suspicious activities through the utility’s anti-fraud hotline on 0800 002 587 or 011 490 7553.

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