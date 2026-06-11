Western Cape faces R9.1bn flood repair bill as farms, roads and communities count the cost

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The Western Cape is counting the cost of devastating floods and storms that caused an estimated R9.1bn in damage, affecting more than 231,000 people and severely impacting farms, roads and critical infrastructure.

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The Western Cape is staring down a staggering R9.1bn damage bill after what Premier Alan Winde has described as the worst weather disasters in recent memory, with agriculture bearing the brunt of the devastation and thousands of residents left struggling to rebuild their lives.

The Western Cape government says recent floods and severe storms have left a trail of destruction across the province, causing an estimated R9.1bn in damages and affecting more than 231,000 people.

The provincial cabinet on Thursday revealed that the agricultural sector has been the hardest hit, suffering losses exceeding R5.2bn, while damage to transport infrastructure is estimated at just less than R2bn.

Vineyards, fruit farms, roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure have sustained extensive damage as floodwaters swept through large parts of the province.

According to the cabinet, 231,029 people were affected by the disaster, 22,890 houses were damaged, and more than 230 roads suffered damage. Many roads and public facilities will require extensive repairs and reconstruction before they can return to full operation.

The human toll has also been severe. Eleven fatalities have been reported, while one person is still missing.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the province had endured numerous disasters in recent years, but the latest weather events stand out as particularly devastating.

“While our government and other stakeholders have been working incredibly hard in responding to this disaster, we have a lot of hard work still ahead of us,” he said.

Cabinet noted that the scale of the destruction would have significant consequences for both the provincial economy and affected communities. The extent of the damage has exceeded the budgets and delivery capacity of provincial departments, making additional financial assistance from national government essential.

Winde warned that difficult funding decisions lie ahead.

“The national government will not be able to provide us with all the necessary funding. The Western Cape government’s budget will have to be reprioritised to fund damage repairs,” he said.

He stressed that rebuilding efforts must take into account the growing threat posed by climate-related disasters.

“What matters most is that we build back stronger, anticipating future climate-related disasters, and this will cost more. We must, therefore, impress upon national government and other entities the need to budget differently to adequately respond to the impact of such disasters.”

The province has begun the process of seeking disaster relief funding and support from national government. The Western Cape department of local government is co-ordinating a consolidated submission to the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs and the National Disaster Management Centre.

The provincial minister of local government is also engaging with his national counterpart, while Winde is expected to correspond directly with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Provincial departments affected by the disaster have likewise begun engagements with their respective national departments as the province seeks urgent assistance to fund recovery and rebuilding efforts.

The latest figures highlight the immense challenge facing the Western Cape as it attempts to repair damaged infrastructure, restore economic activity and help thousands of residents recover from one of the most costly natural disasters in the province’s history.

TimesLIVE