Mother ‘wrongfully’ retained child in SA: court orders return to Australia

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The court said the child’s mother had wrongfully retained the boy in South Africa, in violation of the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction.

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The Western Cape high court has ordered that a five-year-old boy now residing in Cape Town be returned to Australia.

Judge Judith Cloete ruled in a judgment on Wednesday that the child’s mother had wrongfully retained him in South Africa last year, in violation of the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction.

The court determined that Australia remains the child’s habitual residence, noting that the child, identified as H, had lived there since birth before travelling to South Africa in early 2025 for a pre-arranged three-month holiday.

Cloete explained in her judgment that the father was born in Australia in 1985 and the mother was born in South Africa in 1997.

The two, who met in 2018 while travelling in Vietnam, entered into a committed relationship in November 2018 and the mother initially entered Australia on a three-month holiday visa in 2019.

She eventually obtained a permanent partner visa due to her relationship with the father. She gave birth to the baby boy on June 1 2021.

She continued to live in Australia until the events in 2025 which gave rise to the father’s application.

With the father’s consent, the mother had travelled with H to Cape Town, where her parents reside, on a number of occasions.

When the couple separated in October 2023, they implemented what appeared to be an informal, amicable shared care arrangement for H.

In January 2025, the mother and her parents proposed that she return to South Africa with H for three months. The father gave written consent for this travel for the period January 22 2025 to April 22 2025.

On March 21 2025, the maternal grandparents informed the father on a Teams call that the mother did not intend to return to Australia with H as agreed, as it would not be good for her mental health.

The child’s father, backed by the Ad Hoc Central Authority for the Republic of South Africa, initiated legal proceedings to secure the child’s return.

The mother opposed the application, arguing that the father had provided consent, after the fact, for the child to remain permanently in South Africa.

Alternatively, she argued that returning the child would expose him to grave physical or psychological harm under Article 13(b) of the Hague Convention.

In this case, the child was legally represented at the hearing by Michelle Bartman in accordance with the Children’s Act.

However, Ms Bartman is of the view that he would be equally content to return to Australia if his mother told him they would be doing so. — Judge Judith Cloete

The report by Bartman showed that H was not aware of the current proceedings. H told Bartman that he was going to see his dad on Tuesday (May 12 2026) and was excited about this. He expressed that he liked his home here and did not want to return to Australia but rather stay with “granny”. He wanted his dad to also live in Africa with him because he loves him and would like to see him every day.

Cloete said H appeared to be content with his current living circumstances.

“However, Ms Bartman is of the view that he would be equally content to return to Australia if his mother told him they would be doing so.”

The judge said though H has expressed a preference to stay in South Africa, children lived in the moment and given his age and how long he has now been away from Australia, it would be unlikely for him to express a wish to move from a home in which he is settled and lives with people he loves.

In her order that the minor child be returned to Australia, Cloete also said the father will not remove the minor child before July 13 in order for the minor child to be prepared for his return in a sensitive and responsible manner by the mother.

She said within seven days of the mother’s return to Australia, the father will refer the care and contact arrangements for the period that the minor child remains in Australia to the Family Court for mediation and/or determination.

The court said the father will procure rental accommodation for the mother of a nature similar to that of the residence of the father in Australia, and shall bear the cost of such accommodation in full for six months.

The father will also be solely responsible for the maintenance of the minor child, including a cash contribution of $400 per month to the mother, until such time as the issue of the minor child’s maintenance is determined by the court in Australia.

The court also ordered that the father be solely responsible for the costs of the mother’s mental health care with a professional of her choice to the extent that it is not covered by the benefits offered by the Australian government, unless the court in Australia orders otherwise.