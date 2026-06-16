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‘He loved jazz until the end’: tributes pour in for Abdullah Ibrahim

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Abdullah Ibrahim has died. Picture: (https://x.com/)

Story audio is generated using AI

Industry colleagues, friends, and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to SA jazz great Abdullah Ibrahim.

A statement shared by the family on Monday confirmed that the international jazz icon died in Germany after a short illness.

As tributes mount on social media, he is remembered for his impact on the music industry and his love of jazz.

“Rest in peace, maestro. Thank you for the music and your dedication. We thank The Great One for giving us all this incredible time,” singer Thandiswa Mazwai wrote.

“He loved jazz until the end,” former news anchor Aldrin Sampear wrote.

See more tributes below:

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