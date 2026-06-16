Limpopo traditional healer jailed for eight years for raping woman seeking treatment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Traditional healer Daniel Masinga, 49, who drugged and raped a woman, was handed an eight-year prison term. Photo:

Story audio is generated using AI

A well-known traditional healer from Mooihoek in Limpopo has been sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for raping a woman who sought his help for an illness.

The Burgersfort regional court sentenced 49-year-old Daniel Masinga on Monday after finding him guilty of raping the 38-year-old victim in June 2020.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba, the woman visited Masinga’s home in Mooihoek after he had called her, claiming he would provide traditional medicine for her condition.

When she arrived, she found four men drinking alcohol on the premises. Mashaba said Masinga gave her a concoction to drink, after which she became dizzy and disorientated.

He then offered her a place to rest.

Mashaba said the woman later regained consciousness and “discovered she was naked and that Masinga was sexually assaulting her. He allegedly threatened her with a firearm and continued to rape her throughout the night”.

The next day, the victim was released and managed to get help from a passer-by. The matter was reported to police, and a rape case was opened at Driekop police station on June 8 2020.

The investigation was assigned to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit in Burgersfort.

Mashaba said Masinga was initially released on bail in 2020, but a warrant for his arrest was later issued after he failed to appear in court and absconded.

He was re-arrested in December 2025 and remained in custody until his sentencing.

Investigating officer Sgt Letsatsi Mojalefa gathered evidence that led to the conviction.

In addition to the eight-year prison sentence, Masinga was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe welcomed the sentence, describing it as a significant step towards justice for the victim and a clear message that perpetrators of gender-based violence and sexual offences will be held accountable for their actions.

TimesLIVE