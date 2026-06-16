WATCH | Police seize R100m counterfeit goods in Bellville shopping complex raids

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Thousands of counterfeit branded items, including clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories, were seized during raids at a Bellville shopping complex in Cape Town.

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Everyone loves a great deal, but sometimes a deal is just too good to be true.

On Tuesday, as South Africans commemorated Youth Day, police and law enforcement agencies seized counterfeit goods worth an estimated R10m during a multi-disciplinary operation at a shopping complex in Bellville, Cape Town.

The operation came just a week after authorities, in an earlier raid, confiscated counterfeit merchandise valued at more than R90m from the same complex.

The operation was conducted by the SAPS’s National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit and the Western Cape Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit, with support from several internal and external stakeholders.

Police said more than 40 shops were inspected during the raid, resulting in the seizure of high-end counterfeit branded clothing, shoes, handbags, watches, sunglasses, caps and packaging.

The multi-disciplinary team also included the Cape Town Metropolitan Police Department, City of Cape Town law enforcement and brand protection specialists.

Authorities said the operations formed part of ongoing nationwide efforts to combat the trade in counterfeit and illicit goods, which undermined legitimate businesses, negatively affected the economy and potentially posed risks to consumers.

A parliamentary report revealed that when goods were offered well below their normal retail price, consumers could unknowingly be purchasing illicit or counterfeit products.

Counterfeit branded goods were seized by police and law enforcement agencies during a multi-disciplinary operation at a Bellville shopping complex. (SAPS)

According to law enforcement agencies, replicas of original or branded products are classified as counterfeit goods, and their trade is illegal. Authorities warned that counterfeit products were often poorly manufactured, did not comply with safety standards and could pose serious risks to consumers.

They said the impact of the illicit trade extended beyond the sale of fake luxury brands, affecting small businesses, workers and government revenue.

“When consumers buy counterfeit goods, they are fueling an illegal industry that operates without regard for the law. The sale of counterfeit and illicit goods takes a heavy toll on small businesses and deprives hard-working men and women of making an honest living,” read the report.

Officials added that counterfeit trade eroded the tax base, reducing funds available for essential services such as community safety, healthcare and education. In some cases, counterfeit products, particularly consumable goods, had been linked to serious injuries and even deaths.

Authorities further noted that manufacturers and importers of illicit goods often failed to comply with labour regulations.

For some traders, however, the crackdown has brought uncertainty about their livelihoods.

Nontobeko*, who sells branded sneakers at the shopping complex, said the seizures had left her worried about how she would support her family. “Why can’t the police focus on drug dealers? I have been selling sneakers for years and never had a problem.

“I bought them at a lower price and sold them for between R600 and R1,200. It helped me put food on the table. Now I don’t know what is going to happen.”

The recent raids were among the largest anti-counterfeit operations conducted in the province this year.

*Name changed to protect identity.

TimesLIVE