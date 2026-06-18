Cape Town expands youth substance abuse support as teen cannabis use rises

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Amanda’s son was only 14 years old when he started experimenting with cannabis.

Now in high school, he smokes cannabis regularly, telling his mother it helps him calm down.

Amanda*, 43, a single parent from Parklands, north of Cape Town, constantly worries about her son’s safety. Her son is in Grade 8 this year.

“My main worry is that in Parklands, cannabis is often laced with other drugs to get children hooked. It breaks my heart every time he goes out, but I can only hope that one day he will change his ways,” she said.

To help combat adolescent substance abuse, the City of Cape Town has introduced dedicated youth support groups at its Matrix treatment site in Tafelsig.

The intervention comes as the Western Cape continues to record some of the highest rates of adolescent substance use in South Africa. Experts often link the trend to gang activity, community violence, poverty and easy access to alcohol and drugs.

A 2026 study, Perceived Factors Influencing Health-Seeking for Substance Use Among Secondary School Learners in the Western Cape, South Africa, published in Sage Journals, found that adolescent alcohol and drug use remains a growing public health challenge in South Africa, particularly in the Western Cape, where early onset and high prevalence rates have been recorded.

According to the study, alcohol remains the most commonly used substance among young people, with 49.6% of youth aged 10 to 19 reporting lifetime use, 31.8% current use and 23% binge drinking. Cannabis remains the most commonly used illicit drug among adolescents, while polysubstance use, the simultaneous use of alcohol, tobacco and illicit drugs, is an emerging concern.

The study also found that the Western Cape continues to experience high adolescent substance-use treatment admission rates.

“Adolescence is a developmental stage marked by heightened vulnerability to substance use disorders. Substance use poses significant long-term risks given the neurological development occurring during this stage and is associated with negative psychosocial outcomes, including poor academic performance, cognitive impairment, aggression and violence,” the study states.

The City of Cape Town is encouraging young people, parents and caregivers concerned about substance use to seek help through its Matrix treatment programme, which has expanded youth-focused services in response to growing demand.

Mayoral committee member for community services and health, Francine Higham, said the city was seeing more young people coming forward for help.

“Many are seeking assistance for cannabis use, but we are also seeing more complex substance-use challenges. The city is responding by expanding support at the Tafelsig site through a more intensive programme and dedicated youth support groups once treatment is completed,” she said.

Higham said the Matrix programme has, for nearly two decades, helped residents overcome substance dependency by addressing not only addiction itself but also the underlying social and personal factors contributing to substance abuse.

Among the factors driving substance use among adolescents are parental substance abuse, the misconception that cannabis is a harmless herb rather than a drug, peer pressure, trauma such as sexual abuse or exposure to domestic violence, and attempts to cope with learning difficulties.

Responding to questions from the Sunday Times, Higham said the intervention for adolescents was introduced to address a shortage of treatment options and support groups for people under the age of 18.

As a parent, you sometimes feel helpless. Knowing there is a programme specifically designed for young people gives me hope. It’s an intervention I am willing to pursue for my son because I want him to have a better future. — Amanda

“The interventions are psychosocial and focus on addressing substance use and other problematic behaviours. The site is based at a health facility and appropriate healthcare services are provided,” she said.

The programme works closely with schools and community organisations to identify and support vulnerable young people.

“The site also liaises with social workers from the Western Cape education department. Educators identify children at risk and therapists conduct awareness and information sessions.”

Higham said parent involvement remains one of the biggest challenges, alongside broader social issues such as gangsterism, poverty, domestic violence and living in communities where substance abuse is widespread.

Despite these challenges, she said there have been encouraging results.

“Many adolescents who have completed the programme have either stopped using substances or significantly reduced their use. Caregivers have reported improved behaviour, better school performance, reduced absenteeism, healthier family relationships and stronger bonds with parents and caregivers.

“Parents have also reported that their children are participating more in family activities and helping with household responsibilities,” she said.

For Amanda, the city’s intervention offers a glimmer of hope.

“As a parent, you sometimes feel helpless. Knowing there is a programme specifically designed for young people gives me hope. It’s an intervention I am willing to pursue for my son because I want him to have a better future,” she said.

*Name changed to protect the identity of a minor.