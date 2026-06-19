Paws at work: rescue dogs bring stress relief to Joburg office workers

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Employees at a Parkwood property company swapped meetings and deadlines for wagging tails and wet noses on Thursday as therapy dogs from the Pretoria-based Woodrock Animal Rescue visited their offices to promote mental wellness in the workplace.

The initiative, held at the offices of Byron Thomas Properties in Parkwood, forms part of Woodrock’s “Paws at Work” programme, which brings trained rescue dogs into corporate environments to help employees manage stress, anxiety and workplace pressures.

According to Woodrock general manager Jacqui Martheze, the programme was developed in response to the social and emotional challenges many people experienced during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We saw the value animals added to people’s lives during Covid when many were isolated and looking for companionship. When people started returning to work, we realised there was a need to help employees reconnect and cope with the pressures of office life again,” she said.

Martheze said the programme creates a space where staff can step away from work demands and interact with animals in a relaxed, non-judgmental environment.

She said research has shown that spending time with animals can help lower blood pressure, calm the nervous system and increase hormones associated with happiness and bonding.

They are the crew. They themselves get therapy all the time. — Jacqui Martheze, Woodrock general manager

The therapy team consisted of rescue dogs of various breeds, including Snow the Pekingese, Taco the Mexican Hairless, Dali the French Bulldog, Boeboe the King Charles mix, Gigi the Shih Tzu mix, Alia the Jack Russell-terrier cross and Lulu, a French Bulldog-Shih Tzu mix.

According to Martheze, the dogs are not only trained to interact with people in corporate environments but also receive ongoing support and stimulation themselves.

“They are the crew. They themselves get therapy all the time,” she said.

Martheze said all the dogs were rescues before undergoing assessments to determine whether they were suitable for therapy work. Those selected joined the programme and continue to work with a behaviourist who helps stimulate and train them on an ongoing basis.

She said one of the dogs’ greatest strengths is their ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

“They don’t see whether you’re rich or poor, black or white, anxious or confident. They see you for you,” she told Sunday Times.

Martheze recalled an incident during a previous corporate visit when a woman experiencing a panic attack was brought to the therapy dogs.

“The dogs all gravitated towards her, and one sat on her lap, and about half an hour later she said she felt much better,” Martheze recalled.

She believes the animals’ ability to respond instinctively to people’s emotions is part of what makes the programme effective in reducing stress and creating a sense of calm in the workplace.

Byron Thomas, owner of Byron Thomas properties and Jacqui Martheze, manager at Woodrock Animal Rescue. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Mieke Roets cuddles with a dog named Gigi, a Shih Tzu mix from Woodrock Animal Rescue, under the programme Paws at work. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Thursday’s session marked the latest stop for the programme, with employees gathering to spend time with the dogs during the hour-long visit.

Byron Thomas, owner of Byron Thomas Properties, said employee well-being was a key priority for the company.

“Today’s all about my staff, giving back to them and making sure staff wellness is at the pinnacle of our company culture,” he said.

Thomas, whose offices already welcome dogs as part of their workplace environment, said the animals’ presence was immediately noticeable.

“You can hear the buzz in the office. The excitement is definitely there,” he said.

For many employees, the visit offered a welcome break from the pressures of the working day.

Sectional title sales specialist Mieke Roets said spending time with the dogs left her feeling calmer and more relaxed.

“This morning I was sitting in traffic, and I was stressed because I was running late. Then I saw all the dogs, and it just melted away,” she told Sunday Times.

Marketing editor Jerome Lewis said the experience provided a sense of comfort despite looming work deadlines.

“It gives me a sense of peace. Being around animals just calms me and puts me at ease,” said Lewis.

Administrative assistant Lauren Stallenberg said she arrived at work with a headache but felt noticeably better after interacting with the dogs.

“They really calm your mind. The moment I saw the dogs, everything just felt lighter,” she said.

Several employees said programmes that support mental well-being should become more common in workplaces, particularly as workers continue to navigate the pressures of modern corporate life.

For Woodrock, the visits serve a dual purpose, supporting employee wellness while also showcasing the potential of rescued animals.

“Animals don’t judge people. They accept you exactly as you are, and sometimes that’s exactly what someone needs during a difficult day,” said Martheze.