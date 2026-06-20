No place to hide for Cape Town’s criminals

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Supt Riaan Spreeth, head of the City of Cape Town's drone unit, demonstrates how drones are used to fight crime in Cape Town.

Criminals can run, but they can’t hide their body heat.

The City of Cape Town is so impressed with the effectiveness of thermal-imaging drones in the fight against crime that it is tripling their use.

The city plans to increase its annual drone flight target from 1,000 to 3,000. The drones are used to track suspects trying to evade police and assist in their arrest. They also support search-and-rescue missions and high-risk operations.

Drones played a key role in a major drug bust in Mitchells Plain two months ago. Posting from the scene, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the arrest would not have been possible without aerial surveillance. According to Hill-Lewis, metro police officers detected drug-dealing activity inside a property via a drone operating overhead.

Supt Riaan Spreeth, head of the city’s drone unit, said the unit was officially launched on April 1 and had already demonstrated the value of the technology in public safety and law enforcement operations.

“We can see what is happening behind burning tyres during protests,” he said. “During a recent protest in Ocean View, the drones enabled us to identify individuals throwing stones and setting tyres alight.”

At night we use thermal cameras, which allow us to detect body heat. People may hide in bushes or dark areas, but we are still able to locate them. Some of our drones can pick up a person’s body heat no matter where they try to hide — Supt Riaan Spreeth, head of the city’s drone unit

Some of the drones were equipped with attachment mechanisms, enabling them to carry and release specialised equipment.

“Legally, specific permission is required, but a drone can, for example, deploy a life-saving buoy to a drowning person. The buoy inflates on contact with the water, allowing the person to hold on while awaiting rescue by the marine unit,” he said.

The unit has only two qualified drone pilots, but that is set to change soon.

“We are sending 12 pilots for training on July 6 to expand our operational capacity,” Spreeth said.

Thermal-imaging technology had become one of the unit’s most effective crime-fighting tools.

“At night we use thermal cameras, which allow us to detect body heat. People may hide in bushes or dark areas, but we are still able to locate them. Some of our drones can pick up a person’s body heat no matter where they try to hide.”

Cape Town's drones help nab suspects and recover firearms. Picture: (Yoliswa Sobuwa)

According to Western Cape police, drones are now regularly deployed in:

crime prevention operations;

crowd management;

intelligence-led interventions;

rural safety initiatives;

search-and-rescue missions; and

high-risk law enforcement operations.

Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said drones had become an important operational support capability, used to “enhance crime prevention, law enforcement, search-and-rescue efforts and other policing operations”.

Cape Town’s MMC for safety and security, JP Smith, said the directorate uses drones for a wide range of functions aligned with its mandate.

“These include crime prevention, gang enforcement, general by-law enforcement, land invasion monitoring, protest monitoring, smash-and-grab enforcement and traffic enforcement,” he said.

The city has carried out 823 drone operations between April 30 2025 and the end of April this year.

Smith said there are widespread misconceptions about how drones are used in policing.

SAPS remains mindful of privacy considerations. Drone technology is used solely in support of public safety, crime prevention and criminal investigations, with strict controls governing the handling of information gathered during operations — Col Andrè Traut, Western Cape police spokesperson

“Drone technology and aerial surveillance are not an extension of CCTV. You are not flying a drone independently, hoping to catch a crime. Instead, drones are deployed as part of a broader operation to enhance situational awareness.

“They can be used to monitor escape routes, identify suspicious individuals, detect firearms discarded onto rooftops and warn officers of potential ambushes,” he said.

He stressed that drones are intended to support, not replace, officers on the ground.

All SAPS drone operators undergo specialised aviation training and are required to obtain certification from the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).

The use of drones has raised concerns about privacy and surveillance. However, Traut said all operations happen within the framework of the constitution, the Protection of Personal Information Act and SACAA regulations.

“SAPS remains mindful of privacy considerations. Drone technology is used solely in support of public safety, crime prevention and criminal investigations, with strict controls governing the handling of information gathered during operations,” he said.