Shepherd Bushiri’s SA empire faces mounting asset-seizure threats

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Court papers reveal growing efforts by banks, municipalities and the NPA to pursue luxury vehicles, church-linked properties and a Gulfstream jet tied to fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary nearly six years after they fled South Africa. File photo.

Creditors and the state are intensifying efforts to attach the assets of fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, six years after they fled South Africa while facing criminal charges.

Among the latest cases is a high court matter involving Absa Vehicle & Asset Finance and a Range Rover linked to Mary Bushiri.

Court papers filed in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg show the bank instituted action against Mary in connection with the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography.

According to the bank’s particulars of claim, the finance agreement was concluded on or about March 12 2020 — just months before the Bushiris fled the country.

The bank contends in court papers that the agreement specified that “ownership of the vehicle would remain vested in the plaintiff until all amounts due by the defendant in terms of the agreement had been paid in full”.

The summons identifies a Waterfall Country Estate property in Midrand as Mary’s chosen address.

The mounting legal battles come as Bushiri is attempting to block the implementation of an asset forfeiture order obtained by the National Prosecuting Authority to seize a luxury aircraft linked to him

The papers further reveal the practical difficulties confronting creditors attempting to pursue individuals no longer believed to be in the country.

In correspondence attached to the summons, attorneys acting for the bank instructed sheriffs to personally serve the documents on Mary.

“In terms of the amended rule 4 of the court rules that came into effect on April 12 2024, all high court summonses need to be served personally on the defendant,” the correspondence states. “Therefore please make all attempts to serve on a party older than 16 years and refrain from serving the documents by merely delivering a copy thereof to the address.”

The mounting legal battles come as Bushiri is attempting to block the implementation of an asset forfeiture order obtained by the National Prosecuting Authority to seize a luxury aircraft linked to him.

Bushiri filed heads of argument at the high court in Pretoria on March 6 in a bid to halt the enforcement of the forfeiture order as part of ongoing criminal investigations tied to him.

The aircraft forms part of assets authorities have sought to preserve and potentially forfeit amid allegations Bushiri is linked to financial crimes under investigation.

The fugitive pastor bought the Gulfstream jet in 2015 in controversial circumstances after allegedly arriving with more than $1.1m (about R17.9m) in cash to purchase it.

Bushiri became synonymous with lavish displays of luxury, wealth and celebrity-style excess

The Bushiris fled South Africa in November 2020 after being granted bail on charges including fraud, money laundering and contraventions of immigration and financial laws.

Separate litigation instituted by the City of Johannesburg reveals that municipal authorities are also pursuing debts of more than R1.4m allegedly owed by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Ministries and Bushiri personally.

The municipality instituted action against both the ministry and Bushiri in the high court in Johannesburg over alleged unpaid municipal levies, rates and taxes linked to a Blue Hills property associated with the church.

According to the papers, the municipality alleges Bushiri and the ministry failed to settle the outstanding account, despite receiving municipal services invoices and demand letters. “As a result, the plaintiff suffered damages in the sum of R1.4m on account of municipal levies, rates and taxes.”

The municipality claims formal demand letters were served before legal proceedings were initiated. “Despite demand, the defendant failed or neglected or refused to pay the plaintiff.”

The growing legal pressure contrasts starkly with the image Bushiri cultivated during the height of his influence in South Africa.

At its peak, the Enlightened Christian Gathering church attracted thousands of followers, while Bushiri became synonymous with lavish displays of luxury, wealth and celebrity-style excess.