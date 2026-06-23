Eastern Cape pupil wins Robben Island essay competition with call to end pit toilet deaths

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Sibabalwe January a pupil from Motherwell has topped the national essay competition with call for safer schools.

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“No learner should die because of a pit toilet. Every child deserves access to clean and safe sanitation facilities and the stationery they need to learn.”

These are the words of 15-year-old Sibabalwe January, a Grade 9 pupil from Ncedo Senior Secondary School in Motherwell, Gqeberha, who has emerged as the overall winner of the prestigious Robben Island Museum Essay Competition held in the Western Cape last weekend.

January impressed the judges with his essay titled “What I Think South Africa Should Look Like in the Next Three Years”, a thought-provoking piece that challenged government leaders to address some of the country’s most pressing social and economic problems.

We still have pupils who die because of pit latrine toilets in South Africa. Learners go to school to gain knowledge, not to come back home in a body bag. — Sibabalwe January

The competition tasked learners with imagining themselves as leaders of South Africa and proposing solutions to the nation’s challenges.

Among the issues highlighted in January’s winning essay were the continued existence of pit latrine toilets in schools, recurring water infrastructure failures in Makhanda, youth unemployment in the Eastern Cape and corruption among public officials.

“We still have pupils who die because of pit latrine toilets in South Africa. Learners go to school to gain knowledge, not to come back home in a body bag,” he said.

The issue remains a painful reality in the province. According to the latest figures, 847 schools in the Eastern Cape still rely on pit latrine toilets. Earlier this year, the Eastern Cape department of education mourned the death of Ungentanto Yena, a child who drowned in an unfinished pit toilet at the Khulangolwazi Early Childhood Development Centre.

January said producing a winning essay required extensive research and determination.

“The biggest challenge was finding reliable sources that would strengthen my argument without making my essay sound like everyone else’s. I wanted it to be unique and meaningful,” he said.

He spent about two weeks gathering information, drafting and refining his submission.

During the final presentation, contestants were given only three minutes to present their essays.

“I had to leave out some important points because the time was limited. When they announced that I had won, I was shocked. I was worried that my writing was not strong enough and that the judges would think my ideas were too basic. I couldn’t believe it when my name was called. All the nights I spent researching and editing finally paid off,” he said.

The aspiring leader said the competition had strengthened his interest in politics and governance.

“One day I would like to study political science. I am interested in how policies and government decisions affect people’s lives. I want to understand the system better so that I can contribute to conversations and decisions that make a difference.”

January credited one of his teachers for encouraging him to enter the competition.

Many of the learners who participated used their essays to highlight the struggles faced by communities across South Africa, effectively turning the competition into a platform for young people to voice their concerns and hopes for the future.

In a statement, Robben Island Museum said January’s achievement reflected the transformative power of education, critical thinking and historical awareness.

“At Robben Island Museum, our investment in young people goes beyond heritage preservation. We believe future leaders are shaped when they engage with stories of resilience, courage, justice and democracy that define our nation’s journey.

“Sibabalwe’s success demonstrates why empowering young minds remains central to our mission. When young people understand where we come from, they are better equipped to shape where we are going.”

Eastern Cape education head Sharon Maasdorp congratulated January for serving as an outstanding ambassador for his school, community, district and province.

“His success reflects the immense potential that exists within the learners of the Eastern Cape and demonstrates the positive outcomes that can be achieved through perseverance, discipline and a passion for learning.

“We urge the business sector to partner with government in supporting educational initiatives that empower children beyond the classroom.”

For January, however, the victory is about more than personal achievement. It is an opportunity to ensure that the concerns of young people are heard, particularly those who continue to learn in schools without safe sanitation, adequate resources and equal opportunities.