KZN corrections commissioner gets bail in R20m fraud matter

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KwaZulu-Natal commissioner of correctional services Mnikelwa Nxele was released on R50,000 bail after appearing in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of fraud and money laundering.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) arrested Nxele on Tuesday after the Hawks referred the case.

The investigation was based on evidence provided by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi to the state capture commission concerning about R20m in government contracts.

It is alleged Nxele received bribes of about R100,000 a month while he was chair of the special bid adjudication committee in KwaZulu-Natal.

“It is alleged that fraudulent financial activities were conducted through Zogoba Trust, which he registered and used to conceal the movement of funds, as well as the assets accumulated through criminality,” said Idac spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

He said the money was allegedly used to buy properties and for gambling in various casinos around the country. Nxele is also accused of failing to make a financial disclosure to the department of public service and administration.

His matter was postponed to September 16 for the application of the centralisation certificate with the office of the national director of public prosecutions.

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