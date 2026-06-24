Nedbank downgrades 2026 GDP outlook, expects rates to hold

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Nedbank said on Wednesday it has downgraded its 2026 domestic economic output outlook.

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Nedbank said on Wednesday it had downgraded its 2026 outlook on domestic economic output, citing a mixed economic environment in the first five months of the year. The bank also said it expected the central bank to hold rates at current levels because of rising inflation.

In its pre-close statement, Nedbank said while South Africa had a better net trade position, domestic demand had contracted and there had been a setback in fixed investment and a slowdown in consumer spending.

“We now expect GDP to grow by approximately 1.3% in 2026, revised down from the 1.5% we forecasted in February 2026,” it said.

As a result of higher fuel prices, inflation shot up to 4.5% in May from a low of 3% in April, resulting in the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) decision to hike interest rates by 25 bps in May, taking the prime lending rate up to 10.5%.

The bank expects inflation to rise further to a peak of about 4.6% in June, before easing to about 3.2% by year-end, as global oil prices have declined in recent weeks after the US and Iran’s agreement to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“Against this backdrop, the MPC is likely to hold interest rates at current levels until inflation trends clearly towards the Reserve Bank’s 3% target, creating space for further monetary easing in 2027,” the bank said.

Nedbank, one of South Africa’s big five banks, said it was on track to deliver on its market guidance, which will be updated should the need arise.

It said its diluted headline earnings per share growth for 2026 would likely remain slightly ahead of headline earnings growth, given the ongoing run-rate impact of the share buybacks concluded in 2025.

The bank said its corporate and investment banking (CIB) arm had a “good performance” in the first five months of 2026, supported by “healthy” balance-sheet growth and strong growth in investment banking.

However, its business and commercial banking was hit by a once-off single client impairment, while earnings in personal and private banking were affected by lower endowment income and higher impairments.

The group said its Sadc operations in Nedbank Africa Regions (NAR) increased earnings strongly, although off a low base.

Nedbank said plans to acquire a majority stake in the NCBA Group, East Africa’s leading financial services group, for R13.9bn, were on track. It said most regulatory approvals had been received for the transaction, and it expected it to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2026 or early in the fourth quarter.

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