Fake police clearances, fraudulent badges, R14m stolen gems heist: Madlanga commission hears Mkhwanazi’s side of the story

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Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi testifies at the Madlanga commission at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on June 24 2026 in Pretoria. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

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The Madlanga commission of inquiry has heard damning evidence detailing how suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi allegedly helped Medicare24 CEO Mike van Wyk and alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala secure roles for their private security companies within the metro police.

Mkhwanazi returned to the witness stand on Wednesday to respond to allegations regarding his role in systemic criminality and corruption within the EMPD.

Unauthorised blue lights and peace officers

The commission previously reviewed WhatsApp exchanges between Mkhwanazi and Van Wyk spanning 2021 and 2022. The texts revealed that Mkhwanazi allegedly accepted bribes in exchange for unlawfully authorising police “blue lights” for use on Van Wyk’s private vehicles.

He also allegedly fast-tracked processes to register Van Wyk’s security company, Anubis Protection, as EMPD “peace officers”. Matlala’s security firm, CAT VIP Protection, was reportedly part of the same scheme.

On February 14 2022, Mkhwanazi shared a screenshot with Van Wyk of a conversation he had with a colleague, Xolani Mkhwanazi, regarding the issuance of appointment cards. The chats highlighted that the cards were ready, and Mkhwanazi subsequently arranged to meet Van Wyk the following day to hand them over.

However, Mkhwanazi previously testified that the cards were never issued. Clarifying his statement on Wednesday, he argued that the only cards processed were for individuals who had completed legitimate peace officer training, rather than the ones bearing the dual EMPD and Anubis logos.

The timeline was further questioned when evidence showed that on March 30 2022, Van Wyk sent Mkhwanazi a picture of a booklet containing training modules for peace officers — suggesting the credentials may have been issued before any training took place.

Mkhwanazi disputed this, maintaining that training preceded the cards. He claimed he had engaged an ActionSA MMC for community safety at the time to seek approval. Yet, despite the lack of formal written authorisation, Mkhwanazi proceeded to issue the cards anyway.

As a result, Mkhwanazi effectively appointed individuals associated with Van Wyk and Matlala as peace officers without official approval. Defending the scope of the project, Mkhwanazi reiterated that several other security firms were involved, not just those belonging to Van Wyk and Matlala.

Fraudulent Police Clearance Certificates

To clear Matlala for duty as a peace officer, Van Wyk had shared Matlala’s Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) with Mkhwanazi via WhatsApp to prove he had no criminal record. A valid PCC was a mandatory requirement for any security personnel seeking appointment cards and the accompanying “blue light” access and law enforcement powers.

However, the South African Police Service later confirmed that Matlala’s certificate was entirely fraudulent.

According to a statement from a SAPS forensic specialist, investigators flagged the document due to critical discrepancies.

“The police clearance certificate purportedly issued to Matlala has a discrepancy with regards to the unique transaction number and inquiry number, which do not reconcile to the specific police clearance certificate in question,” the statement read.

The specialist’s report detailed that the transaction number on Matlala’s document actually belonged to a legitimate PCC issued to another individual on August 19 2021. Furthermore, the inquiry number listed did not exist in the SAPS system, and the signature on the document had been forged to mimic the authorised signatory.

Defending his actions, Mkhwanazi testified that he could not have identified the document as a fake, claiming he had “never seen a clearance certificate” in his life.

Mkhwanazi explained that the intended peace officers were meant to serve as unpaid volunteers to assist the EMPD with peak-hour traffic management and scholar patrols.

“Unlike having [regular] officers where we’d have to pay them for overtime, it was a strategy of making sure we have those people assisting,” Mkhwanazi said, adding that sourcing personnel from well-established security companies was a cost-saving measure.

The 10% hijacking recovery scheme

The commission also scrutinised a March 2022 text where Mkhwanazi sent Van Wyk an EMPD report regarding stolen goods recovered from a hijacking. Mkhwanazi allegedly suggested that Van Wyk get into the recovery business to claim a 10% finder’s fee.

Mkhwanazi maintained that it is standard practice for metro police to cooperate with private security firms, and that firms regularly claim a 10% fee from stock owners following a successful recovery.

“Please consider it. I will tell you how to deal with the matter,” Mkhwanazi wrote in the text, adding that the industry holds “huge money”.

Explaining the text to the commission, Mkhwanazi said, “I was showing him that besides being a reservist, security companies are claiming a lot of money from the owners of the stock.”

Van Wyk replied by asking how he could get involved, noting they could make “nice deals”. Mkhwanazi proposed establishing a joint team consisting of brand owners, the EMPD and Van Wyk to funnel information regarding hijacked trucks and robbed stock. Despite the lucrative nature of the proposal, Mkhwanazi denied intending to profit personally.

“I was trying to suggest this to him as a friend, that he can also do this,” he testified.

He subsequently told Van Wyk that he would need a marked vehicle and Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) registration to participate. Mkhwanazi also added Van Wyk to an active WhatsApp group used to track ongoing hijackings, justifying the move by stating that several other private security firms were already members of the group.

R14m worth precious stones syndicate allegations

Beyond the procurement and recovery allegations, Mkhwanazi vehemently denied being part of a syndicate that stole gemstones worth approximately R14m from an owner in Killarney in 2023.

On Tuesday, a female inspector from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s (JMPD) VIP unit testified in-camera under the pseudonym “Witness K”. She directly implicated Mkhwanazi in the diamond heist.

Witness K testified that the plan involved Mkhwanazi deploying active officers to verify that the stones were on-site, steal them and hand them over to an informant. Following the successful theft, Witness K claimed she was handed R110,000 in cash by the informant. She then called Mkhwanazi, and they allegedly met three other operatives at a car wash to split the proceeds.

“I gave them R88,000 for Mr Mkhwanazi, officers Stols and Mackenzie, as well as Mr Van der Walt,” Witness K testified. “I kept R22,000 for myself.”

Mkhwanazi denied the allegations, stating he never received any money and denied organising the operational officers, claiming Witness K already knew officers Stols and Mackenzie.

“I deny it,” Mkhwanazi said. “I deny meeting her at the car wash. I deny anything that has to do with money. I never received money from this person.”