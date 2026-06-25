Somali nationals evacuate Potchefstroom townships after spaza shop lootings

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Somali shop owners have reportedly left Potchefstroom, ahead of the June 30 protests, after their shops were allegedly looted. File photo. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

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More than 20 Somali nationals have left Potchefstroom in the North West after at least 15 of their shops were allegedly looted during anti-illegal immigration protests, according to a Somali community organisation.

The organisation, Somali Community Service of South Africa, which represents an estimated 50,000 Somali nationals living in South Africa, said two nationals were hospitalised after they were allegedly attacked during unrest on Tuesday.

Somali Community Gauteng chairperson Shine Farar said the shop owners had left the area due to safety concerns following the incidents.

According to Farar, at least 15 Somali-owned shops were broken into and looted during protests targeting foreign nationals.

“We are concerned about the looting that took place, and reports indicate that about 20 shops were affected,” Farar said.

He added that while many of the targeted businesses belonged to Somali nationals, shops owned by other foreign nationals were also attacked and looted.

Farar said anti-immigrant messages circulating on social media were creating anxiety among Somali nationals, particularly ahead of June 30, the date that anti-illegal immigration groups have publicly set as a deadline for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa.

“People are watching what is happening on social media and are not fully informed. They see what is happening in Durban and other areas, which makes them feel that something similar could happen to them,” he said.

Farar confirmed that two people sustained injuries during the Potchefstroom unrest and were admitted to hospital.

Those opting to return to Somalia are mainly people without documentation. About 98% of Somali nationals in South Africa have proper documentation, with many holding asylum seeker permits. — Shine Farar, Somali Community Gauteng chairperson

“We have reports that two people were injured, but the injuries were not serious,” he said.

He said some Somali nationals had already chosen to leave South Africa voluntarily, but most intended to remain in the country.

“Those opting to return to Somalia are mainly people without documentation. About 98% of Somali nationals in South Africa have proper documentation, with many holding asylum seeker permits,” Farar said.

Meanwhile, North West police confirmed that several incidents of malicious damage to property were reported in Ikageng and Promosa outside Potchefstroom.

The acting provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in North West, Maj-Gen Ryno Naidoo, issued a stern warning against criminal activities linked to the unrest, including looting, theft, malicious damage to property and public violence.

According to police, eight truck shops were allegedly looted by a group of youngsters in Promosa and extensions of Ikageng on Monday.

“A criminal case has been opened and is currently under investigation,” the police said in a statement.

Naidoo condemned the incidents, describing the looting as criminal conduct that would not be tolerated.

He emphasised the importance of community cooperation in maintaining law and order and said those responsible would be pursued and brought to justice.

More protests are expected ahead of June 30 with March and March, the organisation leading the protests, intending to march in Hillbrow, which has a large immigrant population.