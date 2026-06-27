Fired Spar exec fights for her job

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A former Spar group risk manager who was dismissed last year for allegedly leaking confidential whistleblower reports has taken her employer to the CCMA to get her job back.

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A senior risk executive who was fired for allegedly leaking whistleblower reports detailing allegations of fraud, nepotism, corruption and accounting irregularities at multinational retailer Spar is fighting to get her job back and clear her name.

Prashika Mahesh, who was dismissed as group risk manager last September after a disciplinary hearing adjudicated solely on affidavit submissions, has approached the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) seeking reinstatement.

Mahesh wants to be cleared of allegations that she leaked three whistleblower reports to external organisations and companies, including Islamic bodies and professional accounting and insurance companies.

The reports were sent to the retailer’s tip-off line between May and June last year.

Among the allegations was that Spar CEO Mike Bosman handpicked directors he had worked with previously and recruited Megan Pydigadu from technology services company EOH, where they had also worked together. According to the whistleblower, Pydigadu was initially brought in as a contractor before Bosman allegedly “created a job for a pal” with an annual package of R12m. The whistleblower suggested this constituted a reportable irregularity.

The reports also claim Bosman forced company secretary Shana Ashokumar and chief financial officer Mark Godfrey to resign after allegedly identifying them as the authors of the first whistleblower report, and then spent thousands of rand on a witch-hunt to identify the culprit.

He is also alleged to have wasted company funds by holding meetings at the Oyster Box Hotel in Umhlanga Rocks, KwaZulu-Natal, instead of at the corporate head office, and that he and Pydigadu handled all tip-offs and decided what was investigated.

The whistleblower further alleged that Bosman was “running a cabal for the Jewish community” and was friends with the head of the company’s forensic law firm, ensuring investigations into the company were biased.

The arbitration hearing was part-heard on June 18 and will continue in October.

Spar said an internal and external investigation resulted in charges of serious misconduct against Mahesh, who was hired in 2022.

The group said an external chairperson, a Joburg advocate, was appointed to ensure an objective and fair hearing. He found Mahesh guilty on three counts of misconduct and recommended her summary dismissal.

Criminal charges were also laid with police.

Spar said it “rejects the baseless, defamatory and malicious allegations aimed at undermining its leadership and chairman”.

“Following an exhaustive series of rigorous reviews and investigations conducted by numerous independent teams, it has been conclusively determined that the claims regarding nepotism, corruption and the handling of whistleblower tip-offs are entirely unsubstantiated,” the company said.

“Spar views the continued public advancement of these unfounded allegations in the media as a calculated attempt to cause reputational damage to the group and its leadership. This is especially regrettable given the considerable steps the group has taken to engage openly, responsibly and in good faith.”

Mahesh declined to comment and referred queries to her attorney, Shamla Pather, who said her client, a single mother, had been treated poorly by the corporate giant.

She said the chairperson did not take legal argument into account in dismissing Mahesh’s request to be heard. This, she argued, showed Spar did not want evidence to be heard in person, thereby avoiding the cross-examination of staff and management by Mahesh’s legal team.

Pather said Spar “ambushed Mahesh at the CCMA and included evidence of a video recording that had not been discovered prior to the hearing. This is litigation by ambush.

“Mahesh has been the subject of a private investigator hired by Spar to spy on her since her dismissal. She believes Spar violated her rights to a fair hearing and then used its resources to harass and intimidate her.”

The multinational retailer is also mired in controversy after a report by financial consulting firm BDO into one of the group’s corporate-owned stores allegedly revealed instances of VAT fraud.

The alleged irregularities emerged in the wake of a dispute between the group and businessman Amaan Sayed, the prospective buyer of it’s Bloed Street, Pretoria, Tops store.

The report, dated September 26, 2025, found unreliable financial information that did not reconcile with financial statements, as well as inflated gross profits that were not indicative of underlying stock and sales figures.

Although the deal collapsed, Sayed in April referred a complaint to the JSE, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) for investigation.

He singled out Bosman for allegedly ignoring warnings about fraud, corruption and accounting irregularities across the group’s corporate store network.

The JSE said it routinely receives information and complaints, and would take action if warranted.

Saica said it was reviewing Sayed’s complaint, and Spar confirmed it had been approached by the body.

Spar said it could not respond on the BDO report because of a nondisclosure agreement.

The JSE-listed entity said its own internal review found no reportable irregularities. It added that Sayed’s complaint came after his retailer application was rejected in March because of his “poor credit history”.