Thapelo Maseko pulls his Michael Jackson moves

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Thapelo Maseko with parents Motsamai (father), Minah (mother) and younger brother, Lucky, before leaving for the World Cup.

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When Thapelo Maseko scored the goal that sent Bafana Bafana into the Fifa World Cup knockout stage, his mother immediately recognised his celebratory dance.

It was not a spontaneous jig — it was well planned. And the family had seen it performed in their living room in Kempton Park before Maseko left for the World Cup.

“It’s Michael Jackson’s dance from the movie Michael. He showed it to us while playing Michael Jackson songs and told us that when he scored, that’s how he would celebrate," his mother, Cecelia Maseko, told the Sunday Times.

Coincidentally, the match was played on the 17th anniversary of the King of Pop’s death.

Thapelo Maseko celebrates scoring his goal against Korea as Thalente Mbatha looks on. Picture: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters (Reuters/Eloisa Sanchez)

For Cecelia, 41, the celebration during the match against the Republic of Korea was another reminder of how far her son had come from being a shy boy who loved football and dreamed of performing on the world’s biggest stage.

Now she is hoping for more magic when South Africa take on Canada in tonight’s knockout clash in Los Angeles (to be broadcast at 9pm local time).

The World Cup journey is the latest chapter in Maseko’s remarkable rise.

His family now lives in the East Rand, after he bought them a house a few years ago. Their support has been unwavering, even during the difficult periods when he struggled for regular game time at Mamelodi Sundowns, before moving on loan to a Cyprus club.

When he missed those chances, I prayed to God to make a way for him to make up for those misses. When he scored, we were so excited — Cecelia Maseko

“We told him to continue to work hard and remember where he comes from, and he listened,” Cecelia said.

Maseko, 22, missed several opportunities against Korea on Thursday before finally scoring the decisive goal that secured Bafana’s place in the knockout rounds.

“When he missed those chances, I prayed to God to make a way for him to make up for those misses. When he scored, we were so excited,” Cecelia said.

Another mom who firmly believes in the power of prayer is Naomi Mofokeng, whose 21-year-old son Relebohile Mofokeng is often referred to as the crown prince of South African football.

Rele Mofokeng and his mother, Naomi Mofokeng. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

Naomi watched the match with relatives and family friends after praying three times before kickoff.

“I prayed at 9pm, again at midnight, and then again before the match,” she said.

Before the game, Mofokeng had reassured his mother that South Africa would emerge victorious.

“I spoke to my son, and he told me, ‘Mama, we are going to win.’ I was very confident ahead of the match,” Naomi said.

Her prayers are now directed towards tonight’s encounter against Canada, and she is hoping for an impressively mature performance from her son.

“I am praying for him to play even better than he did on Thursday, and I am praying that he scores.”

Naomi described herself as a “very strict” mother but also her son’s biggest supporter, and said she made a point of watching his matches for Orlando Pirates whenever she could.

“It is important for all parents to support their children,” she said.

She would love to watch from the stands when her son plays in the World Cup and even obtained a US visa for herself.

“I also wanted to go to Mexico, but things happened and I couldn’t go. But I know my heart is there,” she said.