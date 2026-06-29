Fedusa urges workers to prioritise safety during Tuesday protests

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Malawians who had been accommodated at a temporary shelter in Durban are being relocated to Limpopo ahead of planned marches and protests against illegal immigration scheduled for Tuesday. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

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The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) has advised workers to make upfront arrangements with their employers for Tuesday when credible safety concerns may affect their ability to travel to and from work.

The warning comes ahead of the planned national action on Tuesday organised by anti-illegal immigration groups demanding that undocumented foreigners leave South Africa.

“Fedusa understands the anxiety and frustration in communities over unemployment, crime, pressure on public services and illegal immigration,” the trade union federation said.

Fedusa said these concerns were serious and required urgent government action.

It said South Africans were entitled to demand a capable state, secure borders, functioning home affairs systems, effective policing and proper enforcement of labour laws.

“However, these demands must be pursued lawfully. South Africa cannot afford a day of intimidation, violence, unlawful shutdowns or attacks on workers and members of the public.”

It said workers must be able to travel to work safely. Commuters must be protected and public transport, clinics, hospitals, schools, shops, factories, farms and critical infrastructure must not become targets of disruption or confrontation.

The federation said the planned action did not constitute a protected strike under the Labour Relations Act.

“We therefore urge workers to report for duty where it is safe to do so, exercise caution when travelling, avoid areas of conflict where possible and report any intimidation or threats to their employers, unions and law-enforcement authorities.”

Fedusa called on employers to act responsibly and not treat June 30 as an ordinary operational day if credible safety risks arose.

“Employers have a legal and moral obligation to provide a safe working environment. This includes communicating clearly with employees and trade unions, monitoring risks around workplaces and transport routes, allowing reasonable flexibility where safety is genuinely compromised, and ensuring that workers are not forced into unsafe situations.”

The federation said it is firmly opposed to vigilantism.

“Immigration enforcement is the responsibility of the state. No individual or group has the authority to stop people in the streets, demand identity documents, raid workplaces, remove people from communities or decide who may access public services.”

Employers who knowingly hired undocumented workers must face decisive consequences, it said.

“Such employers exploit vulnerable people, undermine South African workers, weaken collective bargaining and fuel social tensions. The answer lies in stronger labour inspection, criminal prosecution where laws have been broken, proper border management, reliable documentation systems and action against corruption.”

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