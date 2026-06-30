Immigrant jumps to death from Durban building to escape apparent xenophobic attack

Story audio is generated using AI
Durban police are investigating the death of a foreigner who allegedly jumped from the eighth floor of a building on Monday in an apparent bid to escape a xenophobic attack.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said reports indicate that three foreigners had broken into a storage facility and had been staying there for three days.
“On Monday night, they reportedly heard noises and concluded that they were being targeted. One of them jumped from the eighth floor and sustained broken limbs. He was declared dead at the scene. One of them ran away while the other remained.”
He said police had opened an inquest docket and were verifying the man’s immigration status.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.