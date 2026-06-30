Ramaphosa reshuffles DA-deployed ministers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to the national executive following a request by DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to the national executive following a request by DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The appointments implement a series of changes proposed by Hill-Lewis earlier this month after what he described as a “careful assessment” of the DA’s team in the GNU.

The changes mark the first major overhaul of the DA’s representation in the national executive since Hill-Lewis was elected federal leader in April and include the demotion of his predecessor, John Steenhuisen, from minister to deputy minister.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the presidency said the changes affect the ministries of agriculture, forestry, fisheries and the environment, trade, industry and competition, electricity and energy, higher education, and water and sanitation.

Ramaphosa appointed Willem Aucamp as minister of agriculture and David Maynier as minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment.

The President also filled the vacant position of minister of social development, appointing Dina Pule to the portfolio. The post had been vacant since the dismissal of Sisisi Tolashe, with minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga serving in an acting capacity.

Ramaphosa appointed John Steenhuisen as deputy minister of trade, industry and competition, Alexandra Abrahams as deputy minister of electricity and energy, Jack Bloom as deputy minister of water and sanitation, and Yusuf Cassim as deputy minister of higher education.

The changes also mean several existing DA deputy ministers leave the executive. Alexandra Abrahams moves from trade, industry and competition to electricity and energy, replacing Samantha Graham, while Jack Bloom succeeds Isaac Sello Seitlholo at water and sanitation and Yusuf Cassim replaces Mimmy Gondwe at higher education.

The Presidency said the President wished all the incoming ministers and deputy ministers well in their new roles.