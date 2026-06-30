‘Residents don’t have authority to determine legal status’ — police

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Garden Route and Western Cape residents were issued a stern warning not to take matters into their own hands as the nationwide March and March protests kicked off on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said community members did not have the authority to determine the legal status of any individual as that responsibility rested with government officials.

Potelwa urged members of the public to refrain from spreading unverified information on social media.

“The SA Police Service (SAPS) recognises the constitutional right of citizens to protest. However, participants are urged to conduct themselves within the confines of the law.

“Participants are warned against carrying dangerous weapons such as sticks, sjamboks, knives, spears and other traditional weapons.

“The concealment of faces by means of face masks, balaclavas and scarves is also prohibited. Law enforcement officials will not hesitate to take decisive action if warranted,” Potelwa said.

Police were dispatched to six districts within the Western Cape, where joint operations centres were activated for co-ordination purposes.

Key role players including SAPS, home affairs, social development, health, intelligence services, traffic services, City of Cape Town law enforcement officials, metro police supported by community policing forums, consular officials and community-based organisations were also on hand.

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