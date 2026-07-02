George municipality introduces free bus travel programme to help jobseekers overcome transport costs

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In a bid to fight unemployment, the George municipality has launched a Jobseekers Travel Voucher Programme that will provide unemployed residents with free bus travel while they search for work.

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With unemployment continuing to weigh heavily on South Africa’s economy, the cost of transport has become an overlooked obstacle preventing thousands of unemployed people from accessing job opportunities. For many, travelling to submit CVs, attend interviews or follow up on applications is simply beyond their means.

In a bid to remove that barrier, the George municipality has launched a Jobseekers Travel Voucher Programme that will provide unemployed residents with free bus travel while they search for work.

The initiative, rolled out in partnership with the Western Cape government and GO GEORGE bus services, is the first expansion of the programme outside Cape Town.

The launch comes as the Statistics South Africa Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the fourth quarter of 2025 shows the Western Cape has the country’s lowest unemployment rate at 18.1%, compared with the national average of 31.9%. Despite this, unemployment and transport costs remain significant challenges for many people seeking employment opportunities.

About 7,500 Jobseeker Travel Vouchers will be made available to unemployed residents in George. The programme builds on the success of the Cape Town pilot, where more than 29,000 jobseekers have registered since its launch in February 2024 and over 46,000 free trips have been provided.

George municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards said the initiative was designed to reduce transport costs that often prevent unemployed residents from attending interviews and other recruitment opportunities.

“The programme provides unemployed jobseekers with free travel vouchers to eliminate the cost of transport when travelling to job interviews, recruitment opportunities and other employment-related activities,” Edwards said.

Each voucher offers six free trips on GO GEORGE buses and can be used during off-peak hours between 9am and 3pm on weekdays. Passengers who need to change buses can transfer free of charge within one hour, with the journey counted as a single trip. The vouchers remain valid until March next year.

The initiative is expected to enable around 45,000 bus trips, helping unemployed residents access interviews and other employment opportunities. — Chantel Edwards, George municipality spokesperson

According to surveys conducted among beneficiaries in Cape Town, 72% of voucher users are young people, while 70% are women. The programme has also shown promising employment outcomes, with 35% of registered beneficiaries now employed.

Edwards said applicants would undergo a registration, vetting and verification process to ensure the vouchers are used by genuine jobseekers for employment-related travel.

The programme has a R1.8m budget for the current financial year, covering both Cape Town and George.

“It will provide approximately 7,500 Jobseeker Travel Vouchers through GO GEORGE Smart Cards, supported by an online registration and voucher management system. The initiative is expected to enable around 45,000 bus trips, helping unemployed residents access interviews and other employment opportunities,” Edwards said.

She added that by making use of spare capacity on GO GEORGE buses during off-peak periods, the initiative offers a cost-effective way of improving access to the labour market.

“The programme aims to reduce transport as a barrier to employment by enabling unemployed residents to attend interviews, recruitment drives and other employment-related opportunities. It seeks to improve labour market access, particularly for young people and women, while generating evidence on the impact that affordable transport can have on employment outcomes,” she said.