Samro targets Tempo Luxury in R1.7m music rights showdown

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Samro is suing Tempo Luxury and Lounge for R1.7m over alleged unpaid music licence fees.

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The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has hauled Johannesburg lifestyle venue Tempo Luxury Restaurant & Lounge to court over an unpaid R1.7m music licence bill, accusing the establishment of commercially exploiting copyrighted music while allegedly failing to honour a binding licensing agreement.

The lawsuit, filed in the Gauteng high court in Johannesburg earlier this month, offers a rare glimpse into the financial machinery behind South Africa’s nightlife industry and the increasingly aggressive enforcement measures being pursued by copyright collecting agencies against entertainment venues.

At the centre of the dispute is a performance rights agreement concluded between Samro and Tempo Luxury, the company behind the upmarket Sunninghill venue known for its nightlife and entertainment offerings.

According to the combined summons, Samro alleges that Tempo Luxury entered into a written licence agreement on or about November 10 2025, allowing the venue to publicly perform music from Samro’s repertoire at its premises.

The agreement was allegedly signed by Wynand Glen Rootman, identified in the papers as the venue’s chief operations officer, while Samro was represented by its general manager Karabo Senna.

Court papers show that the licence formed part of Samro’s tariff D category, which applies to discos, dance halls and venues where dancing takes place to recorded music.

Under the agreement, Tempo Luxury was required to pay licence fees calculated against its gross annual revenue generated from admission fees, liquor sales, membership fees and refreshments.

What appears to have escalated the matter into a multimillion-rand legal battle are the financial figures allegedly supplied by the venue.

According to documents attached to the summons, Tempo Luxury allegedly declared that it operated one licensed premises with a customer capacity of 400 people and generated annual revenue of about R100m.

Using those figures, Samro calculated that Tempo Luxury owed licence fees amounting to R1.5m before VAT for the assessment period October 1 2025 to September 30 2026. VAT of R225,000 pushed the total amount claimed to R1.725m.

The court papers include a March 30 2026 invoice issued to Tempo Luxury for the full amount. The invoice categorises the fees as “performing rights fees” linked to music usage at the venue.

Tempo Luxury’s failure to pay the licence fee constitutes a breach of the agreement. — Samro

Samro claims the payment became due on April 29 2026, but alleges that Tempo Luxury failed to settle the debt despite contractual obligations requiring payment within 30 days of invoicing.

“Tempo Luxury’s failure to pay the licence fee constitutes a breach of the agreement,” Samro says in the summons.

The collecting society is now asking the court to order Tempo Luxury to pay the full R1.725m, together with interest at the prescribed legal rate of 10.5% from April 30 2026 until final payment. It is also seeking legal costs on an attorney-and-client scale — a punitive costs order generally reserved for matters involving contractual breaches or conduct deemed unreasonable.

Beyond the money dispute, the case also exposes the business structure behind the venue.

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission disclosure records attached to the court papers identify Tempo Luxury as a company registered in 2022 with operations linked to Rivonia Crossing in Paulshof, Sandton. The sole listed director is Nkululeko Vukani Sokhela.

The documents also reveal that the company underwent several name changes over the years, including operating under the names Vuki Investments, Tempo Bottle Service Restaurant, Tempo Restaurant and Day Club, before ultimately becoming Tempo Restaurant & Lounge.

Samro maintains that Tempo Luxury knowingly entered into the agreement and expressly warranted that the financial and operational information supplied during the licensing process was accurate and up to date.

The agreement also allegedly granted Samro the right to reassess licence fees and verify the parameters upon which the fees were calculated.

In one section of the contract attached to the summons, the agreement states that if either party instituted legal action for breach of the agreement, the defaulting party would become liable for legal costs, including attorney-and-own-client costs and tracing expenses.

The dispute highlights the growing scrutiny facing South Africa’s hospitality and nightlife sector over copyright compliance.

Collecting societies such as Samro derive their authority from the Copyright Act and are tasked with administering public performance rights on behalf of composers, publishers and music creators whose works are played commercially. Businesses ranging from restaurants and clubs to broadcasters and shopping centres are generally required to obtain licences when music forms part of their commercial offering.

For nightlife venues specifically, music often forms the core attraction driving foot traffic, alcohol sales and premium table bookings — making copyright licensing a high operational cost.

The matter has not yet been allocated a trial date, and Tempo Luxury has not yet indicated whether it intends opposing the action.