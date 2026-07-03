LISTEN | Here’s why a UJ master’s graduate chose to walk the stage in her JMPD uniform

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Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) director of operations, Angela Mokasi, graduated with a master's degree in public management and governance from the University of Johannesburg.

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When 51-year-old Angela Mokasi graduated with a master’s degree in public management and governance from UJ, she chose to walk onto the stage in her Johannesburg metro police uniform instead of wearing elaborate attire.

According to Mokasi, operations director at JMPD, the uniform she wore under her gown as she walked on the stage was not just her work clothes. She said the uniform represented 30 years of serving the people of Johannesburg and also reminded her of the journey that brought her to the graduation stage.

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“I prepared an elegant outfit for my graduation; however, I chose to wear my uniform because it’s part of my identity and a symbol of the journey I have walked as a metro police officer.

“I wore my uniform with pride, and it represented discipline, sacrifice and commitment to serving the citizens of Johannesburg.”

To Mokasi, wearing her uniform on her graduation day was also her way of showing that education and public service go hand in hand.

“I wanted to represent not only myself, but also my profession and the many women in law enforcement who continue to lead and inspire others,” she said.

Mokasi’s dissertation examined how artificial intelligence and digital technology can strengthen policing and governance in the city.

Her research argues that technology can play a practical role in improving policing. She points to CCTV systems as valuable tools for monitoring public spaces, deterring crime and providing evidence for investigations and court matters.

“CCTV systems act as the eyes of law enforcement in areas where officers cannot always be physically present. They enable real-time monitoring of public spaces, help deter crime by increasing the risk of detection and provide valuable visual evidence for investigations and court proceedings,” she said.

Mokasi said dash cams have already demonstrated how technology can improve evidence collection and operational oversight, while the planned introduction of body-worn cameras in the metro police could further strengthen transparency and accountability.

“Body-worn cameras have the potential to strengthen transparency in officer-public interactions and provide an objective record of incidents. This can help protect officers against false accusations while also ensuring misconduct is properly addressed where it occurs.”

She said these technologies support smarter policing by improving oversight, evidence collection, response capacity and public confidence.

Mokasi’s career in law enforcement spans more than three decades. She joined the then Soweto Traffic Department in 1995 as a traffic officer before the establishment of JMPD in 2001, where she was promoted through the ranks from sergeant to inspector, chief superintendent and later director of operations.

Between 2020 and 2024, she became the first woman appointed as acting chief of JMPD, before returning to her position as director of operations.

Among the highlights of her career, Mokasi recalls providing a security escort for former US first lady Michelle Obama, after which she received a letter of appreciation from the White House.

Looking ahead, Mokasi hopes to continue researching the barriers to adopting artificial intelligence in policing.

“I just don’t know yet whether it will be at the level of another master’s or a PhD, but I want to continue researching what is hindering the implementation of AI within the law enforcement space,” she said.

Sowetan