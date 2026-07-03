Sanef clears Makhudu Sefara of wrongdoing but he won’t return as chair

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Makhudu Sefara remains on special leave as Sunday Times editor while an independent investigation is conducted. Picture:

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has cleared former chair and Sunday Times editor Makhudu Sefara of any wrongdoing under the organisation’s constitution and code of conduct following an independent legal investigation into allegations linked to the alleged misappropriation of National Lotteries funding.

The findings, announced on Friday ahead of Sanef’s elective AGM this weekend, follow an inquiry commissioned after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) issued a media statement that linked Sefara to the allegations.

Sanef said it had appointed independent legal counsel to determine whether Sefara had acted in breach of its constitution, code of conduct or organisational values, while making it clear that the process was not intended to duplicate or interfere with the SIU’s own investigation.

“After considering all available evidence — including direct communication from the SIU to Sefara’s lawyers — the investigation found that Sefara has not breached Sanef’s current constitution and code of conduct," the organisation said.

According to Sanef, the conclusion was supported by a letter dated May 21 from acting SIU head Leonard Lekgetho to Sefara’s lawyers, stating that neither Sefara nor his company, Unscripted Communication, had been the subject of the SIU investigation and that no findings had been made against either.

The SIU correspondence, quoted by Sanef, states that Unscripted Communication “was never a subject of the SIU investigation” and that the unit “does not have any claim” against either the company or Sefara.

Sefara stepped aside as Sanef chair in April after the SIU publicly linked him to the alleged misuse of National Lotteries Commission funds. At the time, Sanef said it would conduct an independent legal review while respecting the SIU’s ongoing work.

Sanef said it would now review its own processes and policies to strengthen its governance and uphold media freedom, editorial independence and ethical journalism.

The organisation also confirmed that Sefara will not resume his position as chair and will not stand for re-election at Saturday’s AGM, where new leadership will be elected.

Sefara remains on special leave as Sunday Times editor while an independent investigation commissioned by Arena Holdings continues.

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