A-LISTERS | Wild West, Mzansi-style, at the Durban July

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Yeehaw!

The country’s biggest costume party, aka the Hollywoodbets Durban July, went country this year with a theme that encouraged punters, celebs and VIPs to channel their inner Wild West, Mzansi-style.

More than 40,000 folk converged at Greyville Racecourse yesterday afternoon to find out which of 18 thoroughbreds would be first past the post for the 130th running of Africa’s richest race, which boasts a total prize pool of R10m.

And this year’s theme, “Country Allure”, saw a helluva lot of Stetsons, cowboy boots and fringe for the equestrian hoedown.

Radio personality Lerato Kganyago. Picture: (MASI LOSI )

First to arrive was Lerato Kganyago, not on a stallion but by helicopter. The radio and TV personality wore a monochrome creation by her favourite designer, Gert-Johan Coetzee, which lit up thanks to a battery hidden in her feathered handbag.

“I’m fully charged,” said LKG, pointing to the battery bag.

Actress Khanyi Mbau at the Durban July. Picture: (MASI LOSI )

Also on the track bright and early was Khanyi Mbau. “I’m bringing out my inner Coachella,” said the Queen of Bling about her all-white with rhinestones two-piece. “Yes, I’m going to the rodeo.”

Prime position to take in the action was the grand Champions Room, which boasts uninterrupted views of the track.

Hosted by the race’s sponsor, guests were served a top bill of entertainment while enjoying a feast starting with breakfast options of mini mielie waffles, brioche toast topped with whipped mascarpone and fresh berries, and mini skillets of shakshuka eggs.

At lunchtime, mini vetkoek with pulled lamb, sticky chicken pops, beef carpaccio and peri-peri marinated prawns with mango chilli chutney on skewers, butter-poached crayfish and slow-cooked oxtail came out to feed guests, including former English footballer turned commentator Michael Owen, Springbok Makazole Mapimpi (who has become a bit of a fashionista of late) and the inimitable Jessica Nkosi.

Actress Jessica Nkosi embraced the horse theme. Picture: (MASI LOSI )

Jessica, whom I’ve dubbed the Queen of the July for her show-stopping looks on race day, opted for a more demure look this time around. That is, until you look closer and notice the intricate horse profile embellished on her velvet gown. “I committed to the look, down to the horse’s tail,” she said, showing off her dark locks.

At the Champions Room, I also met Gerda Steyn, fresh from her fastest-finish first at the Comrades Marathon. What was the secret this time around?

Comrades Marathon winner Gerda Steyn at the races. Picture: (MASI LOSI )

“I think you build on the experience from the past and you try to improve little by little. Everything was pointing toward a better time, including the weather,” explained the long-distance runner.

Through the tunnel and on the other side of the track at the marquee village, the ultimate spot for punters and revellers alike was the Makubenjalo Durban July Marquee in partnership with cognac house Martell.

Denim is the fabric of cowboys, so I wanted to elevate something we wear every dayDenim is the fabric of cowboys, so I wanted to elevate something we wear every day — Thabsie

Hosted by Njalos, as the upscale Diepkloof, Soweto restaurant and pub is fondly called, this was a top-notch affair with an undeniable home-grown flavour. Guests savoured a curated experience with cognac cocktails and a menu boasting crumbed prawns with seafood sauce in mini glasses, bite-sized chicken wraps and trays of sushi to start, followed by roasted leg of lamb, barbecue chicken drumsticks and Njalos’ signature beef stew served with various starch options.

Also there and wearing head-to-toe studded denim was songstress Thabsie. “Denim is the fabric of cowboys, so I wanted to elevate something we wear every day,” she explained.

Channelling a Wild West sheriff was Mohale Motaung, who opted for pinstripes.

Mohale Motaung at the July. Picture: (MASI LOSI )

At the marquee, which reverberated with a performance by Boom Shaka, I asked Pernod Ricard’s Brenton Forson why they opted to join forces with Njalos on the day.

“For Martell, it was never just about showing up for anything; it was about showing up in the right space,” he explained.

The winner of the Durban July was Note To Self, ridden by jockey Richard Fourie, trained by Justin Snaith and owned by Jonathan Bloch, Nancy Hossack and Jonathan Snaith (brother of the trainer).