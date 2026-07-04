Cereal offender? Not quite

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For months, South Africans have argued over what happened inside the ProNutro box. Now the argument has turned to what’s on the outside.

The 64-year-old breakfast staple that sparked a consumer backlash after changing its recipe earlier this year has emerged victorious from its latest battle — this time over whether its new packaging is misleading.

In a ruling likely to disappoint die-hard fans still mourning the loss of the ProNutro they grew up with, the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has found that the cereal’s packaging does not deceive consumers, despite prominently describing itself as a “new generation” product with a “new taste and texture”, while also referring to itself as “the original protein cereal” and “original flavoured protein cereal”.

The complaint came from a consumer who argued that those statements simply can’t all be true at the same time. It followed months of public anger after brand owner Bokomo overhauled the product, cutting sugar by 45% and changing the texture.

Social media responded with outrage. Some described the new formula as lumpy and difficult to mix. Comedians jokingly compared it to drywall paste or construction filler and quipped that it could be used to fix potholes.

The backlash prompted Bokomo to issue a public apology and temporarily pause production while it adjusted the recipe. But that wasn’t enough to satisfy one disgruntled consumer, who turned his attention from the cereal itself to the wording on the box, arguing that shoppers were being presented with contradictory marketing claims.

The Advertising Regulatory Board accepted Bokomo's explanation that the words "original flavoured protein cereal" on the packaging referred to the flavour variety, as well as to the brand's heritage as South Africa's first protein cereal. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

The ARB stressed that it was not asked to decide whether the cereal tasted good, whether the recipe should have been changed, or whether consumers preferred the old version. Its role was simply to determine whether shoppers were likely to be misled by the packaging.

After examining the box, the board concluded they would not. It found the wording made it clear buyers should not expect the cereal inside to be identical to the old version.

The board also accepted Bokomo’s explanation that “original flavoured protein cereal” referred to the flavour variety — distinguishing it from chocolate, banana and other flavours — rather than suggesting the recipe itself remained unchanged.

It further found that the long-standing slogan “the original protein cereal” referred to the brand’s heritage as South Africa’s first protein cereal, rather than a promise that the recipe hadn’t changed.

“The newly introduced claims at the top clearly and prominently draw the consumer’s attention to the fact that this cereal ... now has a new taste, and is a newer version of the old product,” the ARB directorate said.

“It also clearly draws the consumer’s attention to the fact that it will have a ‘new taste & texture’, making it hard to argue that people would expect to find the exact same product as before.”

The watchdog also made it clear that it has no authority over recipes, manufacturing methods or taste preferences. It can only determine whether companies are advertising their products honestly. On that score, it found the packaging passes muster.