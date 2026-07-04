Moloto rail project shunted aside in R2-trillion master plan

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The R573 Moloto Road is a vital 138 km commuter route connecting Pretoria (Gauteng) to Marble Hall (Limpopo) via KwaMhlanga and Siyabuswa. Infamous for a high volume of crashes, it is undergoing multi-billion rand upgrades by SANRAL to transform it into a safer, four-lane divided dual carriageway.

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The government’s ambitious R1.9-trillion draft National Rail Master Plan, which aims to restore rail as the backbone of passenger and freight transport by 2050, makes no mention of the long-delayed Moloto Rail Corridor project.

The master plan proposes shifting commuters and freight from roads back to rail as part of a broader strategy to modernise South Africa’s transport network. It is currently out for public comment before being submitted to the cabinet for approval.

However, the omission of the Moloto rail project has reignited concerns among residents and transport activists who have spent decades lobbying for the line.

The proposed rail corridor, first announced about 25 years ago, would connect Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga with Pretoria, providing a commuter rail service through the former KwaNdebele homeland areas. The government has already spent about R17m on feasibility studies, while the project has repeatedly been identified as a major infrastructure initiative intended to reduce congestion and fatalities on the notorious Moloto Road.

Initially announced by transport minister Dullah Omar during the Thabo Mbeki administration, the project never progressed beyond the planning stage despite a feasibility study being completed in October 2014.

Department of transport spokesperson Collen Msibi said the project’s absence from the draft master plan did not mean it had been abandoned.

(Nolo Moima)

“The National Rail Master Plan (NRMP) does not identify the Moloto Rail Corridor as a current committed project. The corridor has long been recognised for its high commuter demand, significant road safety challenges and its importance in linking communities in Gauteng and Mpumalanga,” Msibi said.

He said these characteristics continued to support the project’s consideration as a long-term regional passenger rail corridor.

“Post the consultation process, the Moloto Rail Corridor will be considered during the compilation of the updated NRMP for submission to cabinet for approval,” Msibi said.

The explanation has failed to convince members of the Moloto railway concerned residents group, which previously protested outside the Union Buildings over the government’s failure to honour its commitment to build the railway.

The group’s chair, Hotnot Masemola, said the rail line would serve as a catalyst for economic development in former KwaNdebele communities, including KwaMhlanga, Kwaggafontein, Vaalbank and Siyabuswa.

Masemola said the omission demonstrated that the government was not taking seriously the concerns of communities that have campaigned for the railway for decades.

“What are the reasons for the Moloto railway project to be removed from the presidential infrastructure project, because it was listed there? The government has an obligation to improve the living conditions of the people and the rail project would achieve that.”

He said that since the advent of democracy, the only significant economic development in the former homeland areas had been the construction of shopping malls.

Masemola also questioned whether the government’s multibillion-rand upgrade of the Moloto Road was being used as an alternative to implementing the rail project, despite millions already having been spent on feasibility studies that concluded the project was viable.

Retired former University of Johannesburg senior transport lecturer Vaughan Mostert said that while the freight component of the master plan had generally been well received, the passenger rail proposals lacked urgency.

“The passenger component contains nothing of value at a time when South Africa needs to deal immediately with urgent public transport problems,” he said.

Mostert noted that after the Gautrain, the Moloto Rail Corridor had for decades been regarded as South Africa’s second-largest proposed passenger rail project.

However, he questioned whether the project represented value for money.

“It appears that the Moloto scheme has finally been dropped because it represents poor value for money. The 2026 plan needs to acknowledge this and concede that exactly the same problem will apply to Gautrain expansion,” Mostert said.

He argued that South Africa’s passenger rail system had historically depended on substantial government subsidies, creating the perception that rail was both affordable and cost-effective.

“Much of the impressive performance of passenger rail has been masked by ongoing heavy subsidies, resulting in artificially high passenger levels and the popular misconception that rail is affordable and cost-effective,” he said.

The master plan proposes increasing annual passenger rail trips from the current 100-million to about 600-million, with many of those passengers expected to shift from minibus taxis.

According to Mostert, achieving that target could remove as many as 50,000 taxis from South Africa’s roads.

“While most motorists would say amen to that, there is no mention of how this transition will be handled,” he said.

He also argued that the master plan failed to recognise that rail systems function best when supported by efficient road-based public transport services.

Responding to the criticism, Msibi said the NRMP was based on an integrated transport approach rather than positioning rail as a replacement for road transport.

“The plan does not present rail as a standalone solution or as a replacement for road transport. Instead, it is founded on the principle that South Africa requires an integrated, multimodal transport system, in which each mode performs the role for which it is best suited.”

The draft plan notes that approximately 100-million tonnes of freight have shifted from rail to road, a trend that Transnet has been attempting to reverse over the past four years.

The government estimates that the nearly R2-trillion cost will be funded through a combination of public and private sector investment. The programme is expected to stimulate economic growth through large-scale infrastructure spending while benefiting industries such as steel, cement, engineering and logistics and creating thousands of jobs.

Public comments on the draft plan close on July 22 before the revised document is submitted to cabinet for approval.