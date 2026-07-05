SAPS says viral video of alleged attack on Namibian truck driver is fabricated

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The SAPS in Mpumalanga have dismissed a viral video claiming that a Namibian truck driver was assaulted during the recent national protests, describing the footage as fabricated and warning that it is being used to spread misinformation.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said police were concerned about the circulation of the video on social media and some media platforms.

“The SAPS in Mpumalanga has noted with concern a fabricated video circulating on social media and on some media platforms which falsely claims that a Namibian national truck driver was assaulted by a South African in Mpumalanga during the recent national protests,” said Masondo.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi had strongly rejected the claims made in the video as “fabricated and unacceptable”.

“Upon investigation, it was established that the incident depicted in the video did not occur during the protests. The true version of the incident is that a Namibian national who is employed as a security guard was at a tavern in Hendrina, Mpumalanga, on June 6, having a service firearm,” said Masondo.

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“It is alleged that a fight erupted over a woman between the Namibian national and a South African man. It is then that the Namibian national drew a service firearm and allegedly shot at the South African man. Police responded to the scene, a case of attempted murder was opened, and the suspect was arrested.”

He stressed that the incident was “totally unrelated” to the recent nationwide protests.

“The acting provincial commissioner has condemned the deliberate spread of misinformation, stating that such content seeks to incite violence and public panic. It also undermines the work of law enforcement and partners who ensured peace and stability during the protests,” he said.

“SAPS Mpumalanga urges members of the public and media houses to verify information before sharing or publishing. The circulation of false content is irresponsible and has the potential to damage community relations,” said Masondo.

“SAPS remains committed to protecting the rights of all people living in South Africa and will not tolerate any acts aimed at destabilising communities.”

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