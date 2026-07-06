Salga calls for facilitators to train new councillors

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Applications are open for experienced facilitators to help deliver Salga's nationwide Integrated Councillor Induction Programme.

Are you passionate about local government? Are you keen to contribute to good governance and improved service delivery?

Join the South African Local Government Association (Salga) in strengthening and professionalising local government leadership, and play a meaningful role in developing councillors across South Africa.

Salga invites applications from capable and competent individuals to provide training and facilitation services for the national rollout of the 2026 Integrated Councillor Induction Programme (ICIP), following the 2026 local government elections.

During the 2026 intake, facilitators will deliver modules covering, among others, the following topics:

Ethics and leadership;

Governance;

Local government legislation and policy;

Municipal finance;

Development strategy and planning (including infrastructure);

Performance and accountability; and

The 2026 White Paper on local government, which provides the foundational framework for municipalities.

Note: Appointed facilitators will be required to strictly facilitate the sessions based on the approved 2026 Councillor Induction manual and not according to past or present political affiliations.

Qualifications

A relevant bachelor’s degree or an equivalent formal qualification.

A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.

Experience

Demonstrated expertise and practical experience in local government or related fields within the public service, academia or similar sectors.

A minimum of five years’ experience at senior management level, or at least five years’ experience as a councillor or public representative at an executive or portfolio political leadership level in government or a public institution, or five years’ experience in an academic institution.

Skills, knowledge and attributes

A proven track record of ethical conduct, professionalism and good standing.

Ability to facilitate ICIP modules effectively within prescribed timeframes.

Proven facilitation and presentation experience.

Willingness and ability to deliver facilitation services in more than one province.

Willingness to participate in the train-the-trainer programme, which may be preceded by interviews at Salga’s discretion.

Remuneration

Facilitators will be remunerated at government rates approved by the department of public service and administration.

Current employees of national, provincial and local governments will not receive remuneration for providing facilitation services.

How to apply

All applications must include:

A cover letter.

A comprehensive CV with verifiable references. (Previous experience in delivering councillor induction or orientation programmes must be clearly detailed in this CV).

Certified copies of the candidate’s qualifications.

A certified copy of the candidate’s ID.

Applicants must indicate their preferred province(s) for facilitation. Applications can be submitted via e-mail to:

The closing date for applications is July 10 2026.

Note:

Only applications from individuals, in their personal capacity, will be considered. Applications from companies, consultancies or other entities will not be accepted.

All shortlisted applicants will be subject to suitability and verification checks, including criminal record checks, qualification verification and past misconduct screening.

Enquiries

For more information, contact Dr Thobile Mhlongo (tmhlongo@salga.org.za) or Mercia Colbert (mcolbert@salga.org.za) via e-mail or call them on 012-369-8000.

This article was sponsored by Salga.