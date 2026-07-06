Sars moves to seize assets linked to TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi

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PSL club owner Tim Sukazi is facing the prospect of possible asset attachment after Sars moved to recover nearly R1m in alleged outstanding taxes linked to his law firm

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PSL club boss Tim Sukazi is facing the prospect of possible asset seizure as the South African Revenue Service (Sars) moves to recover nearly R1m in outstanding taxes allegedly owed by his prestigious law firm.

A final letter of demand issued by Sars shows that Tim Sukazi Incorporated is allegedly liable for tax obligations amounting to R862,678.48.

The letter, issued on June 23, significantly escalates the matter as it potentially allows Sars to pursue execution processes against the firm should the debt remain unpaid.

The development opens the door for possible attachment proceedings by the sheriff against assets linked to the legal practice.

According to the demand, the bulk of the alleged debt relates to unpaid pay as you earn (Paye) obligations amounting to R766,897.77 after penalties and interest were added. The remainder relates to Skills Development Levy and Unemployment Insurance Fund liabilities.

In the final demand, Sars warned the failure to settle the outstanding amount within 10 business days could trigger aggressive collection measures, including the issuing of a warrant of execution authorising the sheriff to attach and sell assets.

“Failure to make full payment or use the above remedies may result in the following actions,” the demand states before outlining possible enforcement mechanisms available to the revenue collector.

I am prohibited by law from divulging confidential taxpayer information, so Sars will not be commenting on your questions. — Sars spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko

The letter specifically warns of “a civil judgment being entered against you in which case a warrant of execution may be issued for the sheriff of the court to attach and sell your assets”.

Sars spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko said the institution was prohibited from divulging confidential taxpayer information to the media.

“I am prohibited by law from divulging confidential taxpayer information, so Sars will not be commenting on your questions,” he said.

While the proceedings do not cite TS Galaxy Football Club itself as a respondent, the matter is likely to attract attention given Sukazi’s profile as the owner of the PSL Premiership side and one of the more outspoken administrators in South African football.

Sukazi, an attorney by profession, has over the years positioned himself as a vocal figure within local football governance and has frequently commented publicly on issues affecting the PSL and broader football administration.

The latest legal action now places his own business affairs under scrutiny as Sars intensifies efforts to recover the alleged outstanding amount.

The papers indicate that the debt relates to one or more tax periods for which the company allegedly failed to meet its obligations.

Detailed questions were sent to Sukazi regarding the alleged debt, the status of the matter and whether he intends opposing possible execution processes, but he had not responded at the time of publication.

It therefore is unclear if Sukazi disputes the assessment, if payment arrangements have been made with Sars, or if the outstanding amount has since been settled.

Sukazi initially formed TS Galaxy in the Safa Second Division before later purchasing top-flight and second-tier statuses to transform the club into a professional Premiership franchise.