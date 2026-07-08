Makro discontinues ‘cute ugly’ Bloo Squishy doll as customers complain

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Makro has discontinued the 'Bloo Squishy Cute Ugly Doll' from its online store after backlash.

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Retail giant Makro has pulled the “Bloo Squishy Cute Ugly Doll” from its online store after a wave of social media backlash over the product’s “offensive” naming and appearance.

The viral, baby-shaped stress-relief toy first gained traction in China, sparking international outrage. While the squishy doll is available in various skin tones, the dark-skinned version drew severe criticism. Online, users frequently filmed themselves violently pinching, slapping and stretching the dark-skinned variant.

RACISM at Makro ???

Look at this 👇 and tell me why are we being disrespected and insulted as Blacks in this country .

This is all at Makro online. I'm livid! pic.twitter.com/Gjx5ONnO6k — LeratoPillaySA (@LeratoPillaySA) July 5, 2026

Controversy deepened over how the products were labelled. The light-skinned version of the doll was labelled a “cute articulated fashion doll”, while the dark-skinned version was branded as “cute-ugly”.

After Makro listed the items on its online marketplace, South African consumers quickly condemned the retailer, with many describing the products and their marketing as inherently racist.

Lethabo Maramba expressed her disappointment on Facebook, questioning the retailer’s judgment given the country’s history.

“Saddened and disappointed to find these products in the Makro SA catalogue,” Maramba wrote. “These dolls are so tone-deaf considering SA’s context. Is it responsible for a reputable brand to encourage children to stretch, squash and deform ‘human babies’ of one specific ethnicity?”

Maramba added that using the word “ugly” specifically to describe the dark-skinned doll was deeply concerning.

These dolls are so tone-deaf considering SA’s context. Is it responsible for a reputable brand to encourage children to stretch, squash and deform ‘human babies’ of one specific ethnicity? — Lethabo Maramba

Another Facebook user, Cleopatra Sekonyela, echoed the sentiments, rejecting the idea that Makro could deflect blame on to external suppliers.

“How were the black dolls even allowed to [be advertised] on your page? Them being supplied by a third-party vendor is no excuse, really. What a racist thing!” Sekonyela posted. “The white dolls are labelled cute but black ones are ugly?! As one of the most trusted stores, this was and is way out of line.”

In response to the growing outcry, Makro immediately removed the product from its platform.

“We have taken the immediate step of removing the item from our site,” the retailer stated. “Product information for third-party items on Makro Marketplace is managed by the respective sellers, and we will engage with this seller as part of this process.”

Despite the product’s removal and the company’s explanation, public anger continues to mount online. Here are more reactions on X:

@Makro_SA oversight aside, we appreciate your prompt response. In the spirit of zero tolerance, could you please provide particulars of said supplier so we can deal with them directly? — 🇿🇦 GibelaPhezKwendlu 🇿🇦 (@PapaGeezlike) July 6, 2026

This doesn’t make sense… when a reseller puts items on your site don’t you review first? Doesn’t it need to go through an approval process?? — Darkskinnedyellowbone (@Lerato_makutu) July 7, 2026