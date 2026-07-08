UPDATE | Imogen Mashazi asked to present herself, other Ekurhuleni bosses face arrest

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Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi testified at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

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A second senior former official linked to the embattled Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality has been asked to present herself to police.

The Sunday Times, sister newspaper of Business Day, has learnt former city manager Imogen Mashazi was asked to present herself on Wednesday by officers investigating corruption and other malfeasance in Ekurhuleni.

The imminent arrest is apparently one of four warrants secured by the Madlanga commission task team and follows the arrest on Wednesday afternoon of suspended head of legal Kemi Behari.

The Sunday Times understands two other officials, one a former top Ekurhuleni law enforcement official and the other a senior manager who testified at the Madlanga commission, are being sought.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said early on Thursday she was able to confirm four suspects were arrested overnight in Johannesburg.

“Those arrested include current and former employees of the Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality. The suspects are expected to appear before the magistrate’s court this morning. The SA Police Service will provide further details once the suspects have appeared in court.”

This is a developing story.

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