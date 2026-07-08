Six state properties renewed for use as GBV shelters in Western Cape

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The department of public works and infrastructure has renewed the use of six state-owned properties in the Western Cape to ensure the continued operation of shelters and support services for victims and survivors of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

The renewal was formalised on Wednesday during a signing ceremony between public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson and Western Cape social development MEC Jaco Londt. Western Cape infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers also attended.

The properties, in Aurora, Albertinia, Heidelberg, Laingsburg and Moorreesburg, will remain under the management of the Western Cape department of social development to provide shelter and care services for people fleeing abuse and violence.

Macpherson said the agreement is part of the department’s broader effort to ensure state-owned properties serve communities instead of standing vacant.

“When I took office, I made it clear that public assets must be used for the public good,” he said.

He said renewing the agreement ensured the properties continued providing safe spaces for some of the country’s most vulnerable people while supporting frontline social services.

Macpherson added that the initiative aligned with the department’s wider programme to sell or repurpose 801 unused and non-essential state-owned properties identified across the country.

“The days of public properties lying idle, attracting crime and degradation, must come to an end. These assets must be used to improve lives, strengthen service delivery and restore dignity to our people,” he said.

Londt welcomed the renewed agreement, saying it would help maintain essential support for victims and survivors of gender-based violence.

“By continuing this partnership, we are ensuring that these properties remain safe havens for women, children and vulnerable people fleeing gender-based violence and other crises.”

Simmers said infrastructure should be used to restore dignity and improve people’s lives.

He said the provincial department of infrastructure would continue supporting the maintenance and preservation of the properties to ensure they remained suitable as shelters.

TimesLIVE