Madlanga commission given more time to probe justice system corruption

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Former Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga is leading the commission of inquiry. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the final report deadline of the Madlanga commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system.

The commission is now expected to submit its report on November 16 instead of August 31, as anticipated originally.

The extension granted by the president, to enable the commission “to close off topics it has opened up in the course of hearings”, also sets an evidence deadline of October 2.

Without an extension, presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said, the commission would have to leave large parts of its work unfinished.

He added: “President Ramaphosa once again expresses his deepest appreciation for the work conducted by the commission as well as for the manner in which law enforcement agencies are following up on testimony emerging from commission hearings.”

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