Heartbreak as young SA rugby star dies in France

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Family, friends and South Africa's rugby fraternity have been rocked by the sudden death of rising star Luqobo "Bibo" Makwedini.

Family, friends and South Africa’s rugby fraternity have been rocked by the sudden death of rising star Luqobo “Bibo” Makwedini.

The 20-year-old former SA Under-18 prop died in France on Friday after collapsing from suspected cardiac arrest at the end of a morning training session with his club, AS Béziers Hérault.

“We are trying under the circumstances. It’s very difficult. We are still shocked by the news. It’s something we never expected,” his uncle, Mpumzi Zuzile, said from the family home in East London.

It’s been little more than a week since Bibo returned to France after a five-week visit home to his family in East London.

“Bibo lost both his parents a few years ago. He was my brother’s son, but in our culture you don’t have uncles. He was my son,” Zuzile said.

Bibo had been intent on becoming a Springbok, he said.

His commitment and kindness deeply marked the entire club. — Bob Skinstad

“His dream was always to wear the green and gold Bok shirt. When he made the SA Schools team, we knew it was no longer in the distant future. He would wear the Bok shirt soon.”

The family is originally from Qumrha in the Eastern Cape, where they were all raised before moving to East London several years ago.

Makwedini earned a rugby scholarship to Wynberg Boys’ High School in Cape Town, where he completed matric in 2025.

Standing 1.76m tall and weighing 119kg, the tighthead prop was a powerful presence and widely regarded as one of the school’s standout products. He earned SA Under-18 honours before being recruited to the Béziers academy ahead of the 2025/26 season immediately after finishing school.

Former Springbok captain and Béziers president Bob Skinstad said the entire club was devastated.

“Luqobo had joined our training centre during the off-season and had quickly become a valued member of the Red and Blue family. His commitment, kindness and human qualities have deeply marked the entire club.

“Today, the entire Red and Blue family stands together in grief and is deeply upset by this heartbreaking loss,” Skinstad said on behalf of the club.

Makwedini fell ill after training at Stade de la Gayonne on Friday.

“We received a call from France to say that he had collapsed and was in hospital. We were in shock, and then an hour later the phone rang again, and they told us he was gone,” Zuzile said.

The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed, although French media reported that a sudden cardiac arrest was suspected.

Makwedini completed his first year with the Béziers academy and was promoted to the club’s first-team squad for the 2026/27 Pro D2 season. Reports said he was strongly considered for a starting place before the tragedy.

The professional rugby players’ union released a statement expressing its deepest condolences and offering unconditional support to Makwedini’s family and teammates. The Béziers supporters’ association, Rugbiterre, paid tribute, extending its sympathies to the squad and to club official Saul Loggenberg, who had become a guardian figure to the young South African during his move to France.

Back home, publications including SA Rugby magazine and schoolboy rugby networks shared tributes, remembering “Bibo” as an exceptional player and a much-loved teammate.

Makwedini is survived by his brother, Sihle, and sister, Nonopela. Funeral and memorial arrangements have yet to be made.