Chikunga, deputy probed over jobs for pals and relatives

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Sindisiwe Chikunga, minister in the Presidency for women, youth and people with disabilities. File photo.

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The Sunday Times this week established that Sindisiwe Chikunga, the minister in the Presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities, and her deputy Steve Letsike are being investigated by the Public Service Commission (PSC) for allegedly irregularly filling posts in their private offices and the department for friends and relatives.

The allegations are contained in a whistleblower complaint that was submitted to the PSC in March 2026.

Chikunga and Letsike are accused of improperly handing out a range of posts, from chief director to food aide.

Last week the Sunday Times revealed how Chikunga’s chief of staff, Zandile Mthembu, and private assistant Lesego Itumeleng’s secondment expired in June 2025. Public service minister Mzamo Buthelezi’s directive for them to return to their original department was ignored by Chikunga.

Chikunga stands accused of trying to elbow Mthembu into a post as chief director of international relations, stakeholder and capacity building despite her not meeting the minimum requirements.

Itumeleng, according to the investigation, was set for an administration support and co-ordination post.

The salary bands of the six positions range from R1,494,900 for a chief director at level 14 to R155,148 for the level 3 food aide.

The complaint received by the PSC details how the parliament and cabinet support role in the office of the director-general was reserved for Nokwanda Mndzebele, alleged to be Chikunga’s relative. Mndzebele currently serves as an assistant parliamentary liaison in the office.

The post of director, governance and compliance for the rights of youth, was allegedly reserved for Thandiwe Mpondo, the minister’s parliamentary liaison officer. The Sunday Times understands that Mpondo resigned last week.

A food aide role was allegedly reserved for Monica Masukunya, who is reportedly a relative of Letsike’s and a household aide.

The driver in Letsike’s office, Sithembiso Monyai, stands accused of not qualifying for the post. It is alleged that he also has a serious criminal record, which the PSC is investigating.

The salary bands of the six positions range from R1,494,900 for a chief director at level 14 to R155,148 for the level 3 food aide.

The PSC appointed two investigating officers to take on the case.

The department and the minister remain committed to transparency and will provide the PSC with all necessary information and documentation required to finalise the investigation and produce its report — Cassius Selala, spokesperson

Correspondence from the commission states that the acting director-general of the department of women, youth and persons with disabilities (DWYPD), the office of the DG, is requested to respond within 10 working days with comments on the allegations.

Spokesperson Cassius Selala said the department was aware of the allegations relating to the alleged irregular appointments and the secondment.

“We confirm that this matter is currently before the Public Service Commission, which is investigating it accordingly. The department and the minister remain committed to transparency and will provide the PSC with all necessary information and documentation required to finalise the investigation and produce its report.”

Chikunga has defended her decision to keep the two seconded staffers in her office despite being advised by Buthelezi that they should return to their posts at the department of transport.

She conceded that she was under investigation by the PSC.

“The matter is being investigated; however, I must indicate the appointment of staff in the minister’s office is in accordance with the ministerial handbook and that applies to minister Chikunga and others,” said Chikunga.

Sunday Times