Chikunga launches probe into beleaguered NYDA

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Minister in the Presidency for women, youth and people with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga, currently under significant scrutiny, has launched a forensic probe into the National Youth Development Agency’s (NYDA) financial conduct.

This follows after the agency faced parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) last month to address severe governance failures, whistleblower complaints and financial mismanagement. Further revelations indicate that the organisation incurred a staggering R71m in irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure during the 2024/25 financial period.

The NYDA has recently been shrouded in controversy with its chairperson Sunshine Myende going to court to gag a Sunday Times journalist from publishing any articles on whistleblower reports regarding allegations of maladministration at the agency. The agency faced tough questions from Scopa regarding this and its financial affairs after whistleblower complaints.

“We ourselves have received whistleblower complaints including a letter from Nehawu where they are raising issues which talk about financial misconduct, supply chain management, procurement manipulation and a lot of issues. We are already going to appoint a forensic investigating company. We have already written to the state attorney to advise us so that they can actually appoint a company to investigate all these matters. Some of these issues might even require investigations by chapter 9 institutions such as the public protector and other institutions such as the Public Service Commission,” said Chikunga.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Times, Chikunga revealed that the forensic investigation will also look into NDYA’s R1m seven-day trip to New York taken by Myende and four other officials last year.

The delegation, led by Myende, travelled to the UN General Assembly, occupying business-class seats and spending six nights at the opulent Hyatt Grand Central Hotel in New York City.

It doesn’t matter how [Myende] feels, but it does look like she is gagging the [Sunday Times] journalist and that is not something we would want to portray for the NYDA. — Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga

However, Myende has stood firm in her justification of the expenditure, maintaining that the international engagement was an essential component of furthering the country’s strategic goals for youth empowerment.

Chikunga believes that there was value for money from the trip but said the expenditure should be tested by forensic investigators.

“We now need somebody who can actually assist us in whether it was excessive in terms of spending or not. The chair and the deputy were part of the trip to New York, so we need to establish if they overspent or was it in terms of the currency issues that things were expensive,” said Chikunga.

Chikunga maintained the excursion yielded some positive outcomes, notably South Africa’s inclusion among 88 nations participating in the iamtheCODE Foundation. This international initiative aims to galvanise global leadership and private investment to provide coding skills to one million women and girls from disadvantaged backgrounds by 2030.

Chikunga also revealed that she has advised Myende, who is also a national executive committee (NEC) member of the ANC Youth League, to withdraw her court action against the Sunday Times.

“I have engaged the chair and advised her to withdraw the case and if there are any cost implications for the lawyers she should pay them from her pocket. It doesn’t matter how she feels, but it does look like she is gagging the journalist and that is not something we would want to portray for the NYDA,” said Chikunga.

She admitted that the board was divided and that she was now intervening.

“We are intending to bring other institutions that can actually assist the board members to understand what their fiduciary duties are and their roles. We have engaged the Institute of Directors South Africa so that they coach and mentor them on how board members are supposed to work and behave.

“It is a huge responsibility they are carrying because young people out there are looking up to them, so they can’t be thinking about themselves and their infighting,” said Chikunga.

Chikunga also revealed that she is engaging her counterpart at the State Security Agency (SSA), minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, to deal with the issue of leaking confidential government information at the NYDA.

She said the NYDA will cancel the request for quotes that it issued for a forensic investigation, which was criticised as a witch-hunt to smoke out whistleblowers.

“NYDA is a government-owned entity, their first port of call must be entities that we have in government and I think it must be SSA that investigates if people believe government information is being compromised. We are not going on a witch-hunt to victimise whistleblowers, we welcome whistleblowing,” said Chikunga.

Chikunga also defended her decision to keep two seconded staffers in her office after public service and administration minister Mzamo Buthelezi ordered that they return to their posts at the department of transport.

“The matter is being investigated; however, I must indicate the appointment of staff in the minister’s office is in accordance with the ministerial handbook and that applies to [the minister] and others,” said Chikunga.

She would not be drawn into further discussions regarding appointments in her office which are allegedly being investigated.